Abubakar Malami :  FEC is unaware of Magu's re-nomination at the Senate - AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami has said members of the Federal Executive Council are unaware of the re-nomination of EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.

Addressing journalists in Abuja after the FEC on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, Malami said the FEC never discussed the continued stay and possible re-nomination of Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

“Although the issue came up for discussion at the cabinet meeting since the cabinet was not particularly connected or reached a consensus to maintain a particular position, it cannot begin to defend what it did not decide on.

“The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one-way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned.

“So, I do not think it constitutes an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the FEC,” he said.

The Acting President's spokesman, Laolu Akande is yet to react to the comment attributed to Malami after it was first published by Premium Times.

The Nigerian Senate had twice rejected Magu’s nomination as EFCC chairman, officially basing their decisions on a report compiled by the State Security Service, SSS, accusing the anti-graft agency boss of impropriety.