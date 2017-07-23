The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that President Buhari will not return from his medical trip abroad.

Kanu also said that anyone who opposes the Biafra struggle will end up like the President.

The IPOB leader said this while speaking to members of the group in Nri, Anambra state.

According to Daily Post, Kanu said “Anybody that stands in the way of Biafra will be destroyed.

“I have not made any pronouncement that did not come to pass.

“I am saying that there will be no election in Anambra State on No¬vember 18.

“Nobody can stop IPOB. Bi¬afraland is grossly marginalised; we have no good road, no electricity, no source of water and so on.

ALSO READ: Ohaneze Ndigbo disowns Nnamdi Kanu and his movement

” I am sure that Buhari will not come back again and if anybody said there will be no Biafra, what happened to Buhari will happen to the person.”

Prophet Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently told newsmen that Nnamdi Kanu will not actualise his dream for a Biafra nation.