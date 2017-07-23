Home > Local >

Nnamdi Kanu :  Buhari will not return – IPOB leader says

Nnamdi Kanu Buhari will not return – IPOB leader says

Kanu also said that anyone who opposes the Biafra struggle will end up like the President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nnamdi Kanu play

Nnamdi Kanu

(The News Chronicles)

Nnamdi Kanu Anglican Bishop warns IPOB leader over comments
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader asks members not to insult enemies of Biafra
One Nigeria Group says foreign elements behind attempts to destroy country
Nnamdi Kanu Arewa youths’ leader says IPOB leader is using Biafra as a business venture
Biafra ‘Nnamdi Kanu is bigger than Jesus’ – Facebook user
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader's trial adjourned to Oct 17
Nnamdi Kanu Prophet Ayodele says IPOB leader will not actualise Biafra
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said that President Buhari will not return from his medical trip abroad.

Kanu also said that anyone who opposes the Biafra struggle will end up like the President.

The IPOB leader said this while speaking to members of the group in Nri, Anambra state.

According to Daily Post, Kanu said “Anybody that stands in the way of Biafra will be destroyed.

“I have not made any pronouncement that did not come to pass.

“I am saying that there will be no election in Anambra State on No¬vember 18.

“Nobody can stop IPOB. Bi¬afraland is grossly marginalised; we have no good road, no electricity, no source of water and so on.

ALSO READ: Ohaneze Ndigbo disowns Nnamdi Kanu and his movement

” I am sure that Buhari will not come back again and if anybody said there will be no Biafra, what happened to Buhari will happen to the person.”

Prophet Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently told newsmen that Nnamdi Kanu will not actualise his dream for a Biafra nation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

Nnamdi Kanu in Idoma attire
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader has a mental problem - Abubakar Tsav
IPOB apologists bowing before Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader’s sponsors will be exposed soon – Hamza Al-Mustapha
Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
Boko Haram Troops kill 3 female suicide bombers in Borno
Leader of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima
Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction order