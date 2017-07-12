Home > Local >

Buhari will be back 'very shortly', says Osinbajo

Buhari President will be back 'very shortly', says Osinbajo

Osinbajo met with the president yesterday, July 11, at the Abuja House, where he has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

(Guardian)

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has revealed information about his meeting with ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London, saying that he'll be back ''very shortly".

Osinbajo said the meeting, which lasted for "well over an hour", was a "check up" on the president to see how he was doing.

The Acting President addressed reporters on Wednesday, saying, "Of course I've been speaking to him on the phone and I thought it would be a good thing to go and see him and generally check up on how he was doing and also to brief him on developments.

"We had a very good conversation on wide-ranging issues and he’s in very good spirits. He’s recuperating very quickly and he’s doing very well.

"We are expecting him (back in Nigeria) very shortly."

President Buhari has been in London since he left Nigeria on May 7 to resume treatment for an undisclosed ailment he had first treated on his earlier trip this year.

ALSO READ: Aisha Buhari hints at President's imminent return in cryptic Facebook post

His wife, Aisha, had also visited him for the second time on Wednesday, July 5, returning to the country this week.

She hinted at his possible imminent return when she reacted to a post on her Facebook page on Monday, July 10, 2017.

In the post, she said, "God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals, The Hyena's and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals. Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria."

