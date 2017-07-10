First Lady, Aisha Buhari, hinted at President Muhammadu Buhari's possible imminent return when she reacted to a post on her Facebook page on Monday, July 10, 2017.

The First Lady posted her cryptic message in response to another cryptic post made by Senator Shehu Sani (Kaduna Central - APC) on his own Facebook page.

The senator's message read, "Prayer for the absent Lion King has waned; Until he's back then they will fall over each other to be on the front row of the palace temple. Now the hyenas and the jackals are scheming and talking to each other in whispers; still doubting whether the Lion King will be back or not.

"Now the Lion king is asleep and no other dare to confirm if he will wake up or not. Its the wish of the Hyenas that the Lion King never wakes or come back so that they can be kings. Its the Prayers of the weaker animals that the Lion King comes back to save the Kingdom from the Hyenas, the wolves and other predators."

In response, Aisha posted, "God has answered the prayers of the weaker Animals, The Hyena's and the Jackals will soon be sent out of the kingdom. We strongly believe in the prayers and support of the weaker animals. Long live the weaker animals, Long live Nigeria."

President Buhari left the country on May 7 on a medical leave to resume treatment for an undisclosed ailment in London.

When Aisha returned from a London trip on June 6 after leaving the country to visit her husband on May 30, she had said, "My husband is recovering very fast. And very soon, he will return to the country to resume his official duties."

She returned to London on Wednesday, July 5, to be with the president.