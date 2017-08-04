Home > Local >

Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari in London

Buhari Archbishop of Canterbury visits President in London

According to the Presidency, the cleric pledged that he would continue to pray for Buhari and Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
President Muhammadu Buhari and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby exchanging pleasantries at the Abuja House, London on August 4, 2017. play

President Muhammadu Buhari and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby exchanging pleasantries at the Abuja House, London on August 4, 2017.

(Twitter)

Aregbesola Governor feels 'deep sorrow' from mother's death
Buhari 'Don't believe reports of advance team flying to Nigeria to receive president'
Fayose Nigerian Army warns Ekiti governor to keep quiet
Buhari NaijaBet invites Nigerians to bet on ailing President's return
Osinbajo Acting President urges youths to promote Nigeria’s unity narratives
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Friday, August 4, visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Abuja House in London, the Presidency said.

In a Twitter statement, the Presidency said Welby expressed delight in seeing that "Buhari is recovering rapidly."

The cleric was also quoted as pledging that he would continue to pray for Buhari and Nigeria.

In his response, Buhari expressed gratitude to the cleric for the gesture and thanked him for staying by him at "critical times."

 

This is the first time the Archbishop or any notable British personality would publicly visit Buhari since he returned to London for medical follow-up on May 7, 2017.

However, according to Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, Welby had visited Buhari in March when the President first travelled on medical vacation.

ALSO READ: Buhari meets Obasanjo in London

In 2016, the archbishop defended Buhari when former British prime minister, David Cameron described Nigeria as a 'fantastically corrupt' country ahead of an anti-corruption summit in London.

Welby had retorted that "But this particular President (Buhari) is actually not corrupt."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet
2 Buhari President meets Obasanjo in Londonbullet
3 Sokoto State Govt 'Why we bought N650M Abuja house for Sultan'bullet

Local

Babachir Lawal
Babachir Lawal Here's why report on suspended SGF hasn't been made public
President, Northern Emancipation Network, Abdul-azzez Suleima (left); President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima and North Central Coordinator, Arewa Citizens Action for Change, Mohammed Eneji Abdulhamid
Igbo Quit Notice Northern youths meet Igbos in Kano
Osun state governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Governor feels 'deep sorrow' from mother's death
Security Dogs
Boko Haram Heroic dogs die in foiled attack