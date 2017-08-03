President Buhari played host to former President Olusgeun Obasanjo in London on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

According to Tribune Online, the former President was accompanied by the former Osun state Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Reports say Obasanjo arrived the Abuja House in London, around 9:00 pm and proceeded immediately for a meeting with Buhari.

A source who spoke to Tribune Online said Buhari and OBJ discussed about recent happenings in the country.

The source also said “After the exchange of courtesies, Buhari and Obasanjo left for another room in the house where they held a 40-minute meeting.”

Tribune reports that “The leaders were said to have come out of the meeting a few minutes before 10.00 p.m., following which the former president and Oyinlola were seen off by President Buhari.”

There were reports that the President will be back in Nigeria, after spending over 70 days away.