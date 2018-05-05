news

DJ Sose is hitched!

The Nigerian DJ made popular for his skill and trademark facial tattoo, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olamide, today, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Sose also had his traditional wedding two days ago, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Ik Osakioduwa was present at the ceremony as he was one of the groomsmen.

See photos from the wedding which was graced by family, friends and well-wishers including celebrities.

Big congrats to the happy couple.