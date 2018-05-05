Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

DJ Sose weds fiancee, Olamide

DJ Sose Celebrity DJ weds longtime girlfriend, Olamide

DJ Sose made popular for his skill and trademark facial tattoo, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olamide, today, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

DJ Sose is hitched!

The Nigerian DJ made popular for his skill and trademark facial tattoo, tied the knot with his girlfriend, Olamide, today, Saturday, May 5, 2018.

ALSO READ: Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party

@lamchopsvintura @djsoseofficial TIED UP FOR LIFE. LOVE YOU GUYS

A post shared by Onome Oyaide (@onomeoyaide) on

 

Sose also had his traditional wedding two days ago, on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Ik Osakioduwa was present at the ceremony as he was one of the groomsmen.

See photos from the wedding which was graced by family, friends and well-wishers including celebrities.

ALSO READ: Terrific photos from Chiamaka & Adubuisi's Igbo traditional wedding

Big congrats to the happy couple.

