Ex-governor's 2nd daughter's traditional wedding holds in May

Donald Duke’s second daughter, Nella and fiancée, Asuquo Ekpeyong will reportedly have their traditional wedding on an unspecified Saturday in May, 2018.

According to a report on Linda Ikeji’s Blog, the couple’s traditional wedding rites will be performed in Cross River state, the home state of the bride which her dad governed from 1999 to 2018.

Proposal & Engagement

Nella’s fiancé, Asuquo Ekpeyong is the 32-year old commissioner of finance in the state – becoming the youngest in the country in 2015 when he was appointed.

He and Nella are said to have gotten engaged at a private dinner with family and friends in July 2017.

Their engagement was announced few days after Nela’s sister, Xerona hers with DJ Caisie.

The pair are married now, their wedding ceremony having held as recently as April 4, 2018 – just few weeks ago!

And just as their engagements were announced within a short time between each other, it appears their weddings will be happening just as close to each other.

Congratulations to the Dukes on this double dose of marital ecstasy.