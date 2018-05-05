Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party

news

When lovebirds, Bunmi and Dapo tied the knot in April, it was a celebration of love so true, happiness unbridled and a life so new.

The pair’s happy family and excited friends came through for their big day in the city of Lagos, celebrating the moment and creating beautiful memories in the process.



With the couple’s traditional wedding and church ceremony featuring white outfits, it wasn’t so difficult to create a glowing spectacle to treasure for the numerous, blissful years to come.

Congratulations to Pulse Weddings’ featured couple of the day, Bunmi and Dapo, whose #TheDABWedding memories are so bright and beautiful you can't but fall in love with them.



Check out our gallery above to catch some of the amazing resplendence of their big day.

_______________

Credit

#TheDABWedding

Congratulations Bunmi & Dapo

Planner: @theluxeconnoisseurs

Dress: @aprilbykunbi

Bouquet: @camakabespokepieces

Makeup: @tkobeautyng

Hair: @divvyhair

Grooms suit: @kimonokollection

Photo @klalaphotography

Video @klalafilms