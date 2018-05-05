Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party

Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding party

Congratulations to Bunmi and Dapo, whose wedding memories are so bright and beautiful you can't but fall in love with them.

  • Published:
Image
When lovebirds, Bunmi and Dapo tied the knot in April, it was a celebration of love so true, happiness unbridled and a life so new.

The pair’s happy family and excited friends came through for their big day  in the city of Lagos, celebrating the moment and creating beautiful memories in the process.

Best photos from Bunmi & Dapo's glowing all-white wedding party

Best photos from Bunmi & Dapo's glowing all-white wedding party

(Klala Photography)


With the couple’s traditional wedding and church ceremony featuring white outfits, it wasn’t so difficult to create a glowing spectacle to treasure for the numerous, blissful years to come.

Congratulations to Pulse Weddings’ featured couple of the day, Bunmi and Dapo, whose #TheDABWedding memories are so bright and beautiful you can't but fall in love with them.

Best photos from Bunmi &amp; Dapo's glowing all-white wedding party play

Best photos from Bunmi & Dapo's glowing all-white wedding party

(Klala Photography)


Check out our gallery above to catch some of the amazing resplendence of their big day.
_______________

Credit
#TheDABWedding
Congratulations Bunmi & Dapo
Planner: @theluxeconnoisseurs
Dress: @aprilbykunbi
Bouquet: @camakabespokepieces
Makeup: @tkobeautyng
Hair: @divvyhair
Grooms suit: @kimonokollection
Photo @klalaphotography
Video @klalafilms

