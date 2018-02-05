news

I have always heard people talk about this kind of story but I have always thought it couldn’t have been that bad. For someone like me who has a very active pair of nostrils, it was a day to forget.

So, the usual boy meets hot girl story happened in this scenario. I’m not bad looking myself but she was hotter, the kind of good looking guy and incredibly hot girl. The kind of couple that people wonder why the girl is with this guy, like she can definitely do better than him.

It happened while I was still in Unilag, we met at SUB, and I liked how she was having a good time with her friends, I found a way to get her talking, and she was actually a lovely lady. She wasn’t the typical fine girl that is just rude AF.

ALSO READ: My wild threesome experience was ruined by a small penis and a big ego

We exchanged numbers and then began talking on a more frequent basis, it was beautiful, and then I found out that she was single, which I was as well at that point in time.

Typically, 2+2 =4, we became an item, and started dating, at this time. We never really got intimate, all we did was just kiss here and there, nothing went further than that. I didn’t complain really, I knew it would happen at some point.

She never really talked about sex, we would just gloss over it, and she would change the topic quickly to something else. I just guessed that she isn’t a talker. There are two types of girls when it comes to sex, those that don’t talk about sex but when it goes down, your mind will explode and the second type of girls that talk about it, and sadly most times they cannot back up with the talk with the action.

So, I figured she is one of those people who will not talk about it but just do it, and will blow my mind. The D-day came, and we started making out, and it was really nice, she was really good at kissing, then things began to escalate, she went down on me, and it wasn’t bad. I enjoyed some part of it.

I was getting pumped for it, I was now rock hard, ready to go, but I also wanted to go down on her, you know return the favour. I took off my clothes and she took off hers as well, then the end of days began, she took off her panty and I got in between her legs to separate them then the stench hit my nose like a punch to the jaw.

It smelled like LAWMA garbage, it was so offensive that I felt like I would throw up, I just couldn’t anymore. I lost my erection, and then I kept burping like I was about to vomit. I stood up and headed to the bathroom, but I didn’t puke.

ALSO READ: He advertised it as plantain to me, he showed up with an inhaler, oh my geezus!

That was the end of that, after she left that day, I didn’t hear from her again. She refused to talk to me, she ignored my calls, and never spoke to me even when I go to her lecture hall or hostel.

Story by Anonymous

Would you also like to share with us your #WorstSexExperience? Send it to hotpulse@pulse.ng, we will publish it anonymously.