Erotic: Spying on my lesbian niece, Helen [Part 4]

Helen felt full to the point of her pussy splitting open but it also tingled, itched and created an intense desire within her body. Nonye proved to be a very thoughtful lover as she let Helen adjust to the big cock before she slowly pressed forward again. The blunt head of the dildo slid deeper into Helen and forced her inner channel to expand.

Helen gasped and Nonye instantly stopped. Helen felt positively stuffed and when she opened her eyes to gaze down her body, she was shocked to see that barely two inches of the fake cock had entered her.

Nonye began to slowly rock her hips but she was careful not to thrust forward as yet.

Nonye moved in an even motion that withdrew a few inches of the big cock and then pushed it back in. Helen's body jerked as if she was intermittently touched with electricity.

ALSO READ: Spying on my lesbian niece, Helen [Part 3]

With infinite patience and care, Nonye worked the big dildo into Helen's quivering pussy. Nonye's eyes were glued to Helen's pussy as she watched the pussy lips settle around the fake shaft and see the sticky wetness coating the shaft when she withdrew. Helen felt her inner muscles give way as the huge shaft finally came to rest with only an inch still outside Helen's pussy lips.

Helen was totally lost in ecstasy as she could felt the huge dick head resting in a place where nothing had ever touched before. Her inner muscles involuntarily spasmed around the big dildo and Helen thoroughly believed she could feel each and every vein or ridge in her pussy. It was the largest dildo Helen had ever had in her pussy.

Nonye slowly withdrew her cock and then stabbed it back in. She went slowly and gently at first allowing Helen to get used to it and then she really went to town on her. Helen's hips began to thrust back to meet Nonye's.

With that reaction Nonye wrapped her arms around Helen's thighs and held her tight as she lengthened the strokes and picked up the tempo. Nonye pounded Helen's sweet pussy with long powerful strokes.

"Oh yeah fuck me Nonye. Fuck me with your big dick. Fuck me hard," Helen cried out.

The huge dildo stretched and filled her as never before. Each stroke produced tiny sounds in her throat that escaped as whimpers and little cries of passion mixed in with her ragged breathing. Nonye was still fucking her slowly, but it was unlike anything she had ever done before.

ALSO READ: Spying on my lesbian niece, Helen [Part 2]

Nonye's hips rolled upwards with each thrust driving the dildo deeply into Helen as it made constant contact with her clit.

Pleasure ripped through Helen's body as she tossed her head from side to side and gripped the bed sheet when her orgasm rocked her body. Nonye never slowed down but actually picked up the pace and drove in with more and more force until Helen collapsed in orgasmic bliss. The first orgasm was still rippling through her consciousness when a second even more shattering peak arrived.

Helen cried out and her back arched until only her shoulder blades were touching the floor.

Without warning Helen's pussy spasmed and her inner muscles clenched the heavy thick shaft as this orgasm was beyond the scope of any orgasm that she had ever had. Nonye withdrew the huge dick with an obscene popping sound and then crawled up next to Helen and lay down on her side with her head propped up on her hand.

She smiled down at Helen and playfully kissed her.

"God, you're a great fuck Nonye," Helen said in a weak voice as she raised her head and looked down on her new lover's face and then with a slight tremor she added, "That was incredible, absolutely incredible."

"I'm glad you enjoyed it."

"Enjoyed it, I didn't want it to end."

"It doesn't have to end," Nonye said as she reached down grasped the thick dildo and slapped it against Helen's creamy thigh, "We can go all day, if you like."

ALSO READ: Spying on my lesbian niece, Helen

Helen giggled and said, "You could kill someone with that thing,"

"Would you like to be orgasmed to death?" Nonye asked.

"Maybe later but right now I need to rest," giggled Helen.

I watched as the two lovers lay next to each other and stroked each other's body. Helen had just cum like never before but she was not quite ready for another round. Helen cuddled up in Nonye's arms. Nonye looked down on her and smiled at her lover. Nonye eased herself out of Helen's arms and stood up quietly with the big dildo dangling between her legs.

Nonye reached down and playfully stroked the large rubber dick. She unstrapped it and licked it clean of Helen's juices. Nonye removed the strap and showed Helen how to put it on. Helen was exhausted and remained on her back as Nonye attached the dildo to the strap.

Nonye then straddled Helen and lowered her pussy onto the thick rubber cock. Helen remained motionless as Nonye fucked herself on the dildo. Helen did reach up and fondled Nonye's breasts as they made love again. All this was too much for me as I ejaculated a second time shooting an equally big load on the floor.

I squeezed my dick dry and returned to my room giving the girls more time before I made my presence known.

Nonye orgasmed again and collapsed on top of Helen who caressed her lover's body. It was minutes before the two girls separated and lay next to each other on the family room floor. They were resting side by side when they heard noises upstairs. Nonye looked at Helen questionably.

"Oh no, my nephew must be home. I thought he was gone."

The two girls could hardly keep from giggling as they gathered up their clothes and dashed into the kitchen. Helen was laughing as she ran with the dildo bobbing in front of her. She removed the dildo and strap and Nonye rinsed it off and stowed it in her bag. The two girls got dressed and Helen got them something to drink.

They were both seated at the kitchen table when I came down stairs again. I entered the kitchen and greeted my niece and her lover as if I was seeing them for the first time.

ALSO READ: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 9]

"Lenny, this is my friend Nonye."

"Nice to see you Nonye," I said giving Nonye a knowing glance that she picked up on right away.

Nonye smiled as she suspected that I may have spied on her and my niece. She smiled and replied, "It's nice to see you too Lenny."

I made orange juice and got something to eat and then I excused myself. "I have to get ready for lectures. You two behave yourselves while I'm gone," I teased.