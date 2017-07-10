Erotic: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 10]

The next day at school, Bunmi ran up to me and told me that Akin said he had two nieces at the school and that he was sure they would like to meet us both.

She hadn't seen Okon so she hadn't been able to ask him yet. She told me that they were going to come over that night to visit.

Just as we were finishing dinner that night, there was a knock on the door. Answering it, Bunmi opened the door and greeted Akin, who introduced his two nieces, Tola and Mary. After looking in amazement, Bunmi realized that they were identical twins. Inviting them in, she introduced me to everyone.

After we had talked for a while, I excused myself for a minute and left the room and hid behind the door.

"Well, what do you think?" Akin asked his nieces.

"You think the boy is cute?"

"Yes," they answered together.

"He sure is," Tola added. "He looks real sweet."

"Well, when he comes back in the room, I'm going to the other room with Bunmi for a while. You two should be nice to him, okay?"

"Sure, Akin," Mary said,

"That will be cool."

As I returned to the room, Bunmi winked at me as she went into her room, dragging Akin with her by the hand.

I tried talking with Tola and Mary but I was very distracted. They were both really cute, with bodies that looked to die for. Finally I asked them if they liked dancing. When they said they loved to dance, I put on music, some slow music.

Standing up, Tola took my hands and stepped into my arms as we began to dance, fitting her body up against mine as we moved to the music. Then I felt Mary push up against me from behind, letting her arms slide around my waist to hold me.

As we danced, I felt my dick growing from the two of them rubbing against me. Looking down at Tola, I saw that she was looking up at me, a soft smile on her face. Bending down, I gently kissed her on the mouth, which she responded to by sliding her tongue into my mouth.

As we stopped dancing as we got into our kiss, I felt Mary's hands slide down to grip my dick, squeezing it with both hands as I kissed Tola.

When Tola felt Mary's hands between us, she broke her kiss and stepped back, then reached forward and quickly undid my trouser and pulled them down, revealing my dick standing at attention.

Falling to her knees, Tola opened her mouth and let the head of my dick slide into her mouth, where she gently sucked on it and explored it with her tongue, teasing the slit at the end with the tip of her tongue and then sucking even more of my dick into her mouth.

She couldn't get it all to fit, so she began to suck on what she could, holding my balls and rolling them in her hand as she sucked me.

Meanwhile, Mary had removed her clothes and was rubbing her body against me from behind, letting her hands move around to hold my dick while her sister sucked on it. Watching my dick slide in and out of her mouth was really turning me on. Then Mary moved around in front of me and pushed Tola out of the way.

As she knelt down, I could see her beautiful breasts, very full with nipples the size of pencil eraser covering the ends. As she dropped to her knees in front of him, she stuck her tongue out and lifted my dick with the tip of her tongue before opening her mouth and letting it slide into her mouth.

Mary sucked my dick with her entire mouth, making me feel as though I was in a vacuum cleaner.

After several minutes of this, I gently got Mary away from my dick and placed the two of them over to the chair.

Getting them both to kneel on the chair and lean over the back with their pussies pointed at me, I got down on my knees and began to suck their pussies, moving back and forth between them, running my tongue up into their pussies as far as I could and sucking on their pink clit.

Mary and Tola both wriggled on the chair as I used the full length of my tongue to tease and stimulate them. Their pungent scent filled my nose as I sucked their pussies.

Standing up, I positioned my dick at the entrance to Tola's pussy and wormed it into her slowly, pushing until it all disappeared between her pussy lips. I marveled at how deep her pussy was.

After I fucked her for a couple of minutes, I pulled my dick from her pussy and pushed it into Mary's eager pussy, which seemed to suck me right on in.

As I enjoyed the feel of her pussy on my dick as I fucked her, I was in heaven.

Then suddenly Bunmi's bedroom door opened and Akin walked into the room, buttoning his shirt as he did so. When he saw me pumping my dick into Mary's pussy, he froze for a minute, which I did also. Then he smiled at me.

"So, how's the twin pussy to you, my guy?" he asked.

"Just fantastic," I replied as I resumed fucking Mary.

"Tastes good, too."

"Well, your roommate is not too bad either," he said, as Bunmi entered the room behind him, still naked.

I felt my hard-on beginning to soften as Akin and Bunmi stood there and looked at me. Mary was pushing her ass back into me to encourage me and Tola had reached over and was playing with my balls.

"Go on, Lenny, don't stop because of us," Bunmi said with a laugh.

"We'll just watch."