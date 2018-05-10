Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 steamy sex positions to have couch sex

Couch Sex 3 steamy sex positions to have it

Raining season is just the best time to cuddle up on your couch and get some good loving.

3 steamy sex positions to have couch sex play

Check out steamy couch sex positions here

(Cosmopolitan)

Enjoy the season by stocking up on food/booze and getting busy on your sofa.

Check out timeless sex positions for that orgasmic sexual experience below.

ALSO READ: 5 energetic positions for the courageous and flexible

1. The sluggish boy

Have your spouse lay down and stifle it back as far as it can go. If you still want to do it after seeing him pantless and fully leaned, straddle him facing his feet, then rub your clitoris as you move and he can hold onto your boobs.

3 steamy sex positions to have couch sex play

The sluggish boy

(Cosmopolitan)

 

2. The passage waves

Start by bending over the arm of the couch with your hands on the seat cushions for control. He stands to slide in, holding onto your ass for deeper thrusting.

3 steamy sex positions to have couch sex play

The passage waves

(Cosmopolitan)

ALSO READ: 5 pleasurable things all women want in bed

3. The creamy spooning

3 steamy sex positions to have couch sex play

The creamy spooning

(Cosmopolitan)

Start by taking your top leg and hanging your foot over the back of the couch. Still as comfortable and a lil' sexier. If it's not quite doing it for you, squeeze some lube on his fingers and guide them where they need to go.

