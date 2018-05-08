Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 positions to try if your partner can't sustain erection

Sex 3 orgasmic positions to try if your partner can't sustain erection

Almost everyone with a dick has been in bed with a boner that is just not encouraging at some point in their life.

Don't worry about your weak erection with these positions

Don't worry about your weak erection with these positions

(Cosmopolitan)

Declining to get or stay active doesn't have to turn into weird embarrassment.

Don't freak out or blame yourself and just figure out a different way to have fun. Below are some sensual positions to try.

ALSO READ: 5 pleasurable things all women want in bed

1. The gritty slip

The gritty slip

The gritty slip

(Cosmopolitan)

You sit on his lap and leaning back, so your head is hanging down toward the ground. He strokes your clit with his thumbs and tantalizes you with his penis. If his penis happens to gets into it, he can start jerking himself off too or pull you up on his lap for seated cowgirl-style sex.

2. Dog pointer

Dog pointer

Dog pointer

(Cosmopolitan)

Try doggie position with your legs spread extra wide and if he loses his erection, there are benefits. He can pull out to stroke himself or he can continue penetrating with his finger on the underside of his dick acting as kind of a splint. If it's still just not happening, have him hold his well-lubed penis against you and keep thrusting.

 

ALSO READ: 5 back door foreplay tips you need to know

3. Squeeze and squat

Squeeze and squat

Squeeze and squat

(Cosmopolitan)

First, he slips a cock ring around the base of his dick. The ring should keep him swollen long enough for a proper toss, but he shouldn't keep it on for over 30 minutes. Get on top, leaning down on your elbows so you can press yourself against the vibrations.

