news

A yet-to-be-identified man has been found inside a canal in the Mushin area of Lagos state.

In a video clip which was shared by Instablog9ja, the young man seemed unable to disclose how he had gotten into the canal or his own identity.

ALSO READ: Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

According to the reports, the man was later handed over to the police in the area.

Anyone with information as to his identity or the incident surrounding his presence in the canal should kindly inform the police in the area.

Drunk police officer found sleeping in muddy gutter [Video]

A Nigerian Police officer has further brought shame and disdain to the force after he was found sleeping in muddy water after getting himself drunk to stupor.

The dead drunk officer, according to eyewitnesses, had left his duty post and went to a drinking joint where he got plastered beyond control and could no longer be in his senses.

While staggering home, the gallant officer decided to take a nap and found the muddy gutter the appropriate place to have a rest and sleep off his drunken state and trust Nigerians who found him in that state as they took photographs and made a video of the drunken master which was later posted on the social media.

ALSO READ: Drunk policeman causes nuisance in Lagos

This is not the first time this ugly and disgraceful incident will happen as some police officers have continued to cause embarrassment to the force after they would drink to stupor and end up either sleeping at bus stops or inside gutters.