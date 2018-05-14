Home > Gist > Metro >

Unidentified man fished out of canal in Mushin

In Lagos Unidentified man fished out of canal in Mushin

In a video clip which was shared by Instablog9ja, the young man seemed unable to disclose how he had gotten into the canal or his own identity.

  • Published:
80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people play

Nigerian Police Officers

(BBC)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A yet-to-be-identified man has been found inside a canal in the Mushin area of Lagos state.

In a video clip which was shared by Instablog9ja, the young man seemed unable to disclose how he had gotten into the canal or his own identity.

ALSO READ: Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

 

According to the reports, the man was later handed over to the police in the area.

Anyone with information as to his identity or the incident surrounding his presence in the canal should kindly inform the police in the area.

Drunk police officer found sleeping in muddy gutter [Video]

A Nigerian Police officer has further brought shame and disdain to the force after he was found sleeping in muddy water after getting himself drunk to stupor.

The dead drunk officer, according to eyewitnesses, had left his duty post and went to a drinking joint where he got plastered beyond control and could no longer be in his senses.

The drunk police officer play

The drunk police officer

(YouTube)

 

While staggering home, the gallant officer decided to take a nap and found the muddy gutter the appropriate place to have a rest and sleep off his drunken state and trust Nigerians who found him in that state as they took photographs and made a video of the drunken master which was later posted on the social media.

ALSO READ: Drunk policeman causes nuisance in Lagos

This is not the first time this ugly and disgraceful incident will happen as some police officers have continued to cause embarrassment to the force after they would drink to stupor and end up either sleeping at bus stops or inside gutters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Guilty Conscience Yahoo Boys abandon exotic cars at Club 57 to escape...bullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money ritualsbullet

Related Articles

Dr. Andreas Niederbichler Star surgeon goes viral after lover dies sucking cocaine off his private part
Kolo Science Student Indian hemp addict murders grandmum who complains too much
Blame It On The Alcohol.. Drunk man dies after mistaking insecticide for water
Mysterious Death Choir member found dead after leaving home with boyfriend
WADADA Nasarawa's icon with passion for humanity and socio-economic development
For Real? El Salvador court jails woman 30 years for having abortion
Jungle Justice Mob lynches 2 men for okada theft in Lagos
Public Disgrace Drunk police officer found sleeping in muddy gutter [Video]

Metro

Teacher slams a student on a desk during a violent confrontation.
Smack Down School teacher slams student on desk during classroom fight
A video captures two students as they exchanged smoke.
"Puff Puff Pass" Mixed reactions on IG over OOU students captured smoking weed [Video]
A man is captured lying under a bus after reportedly having an overdose of Tramadol.
Too High Man who overdosed on Tramadol lies dead in Onitsha garage
Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager
Infidelity Husband catches wife sending nude photos to bank manager