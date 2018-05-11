Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

news

In Eket, Akwa Ibom State, a man named Amos, has been reported dead after swimming drunk Atabong river.

Prior to this, he had appeared as a guest at the opening of a funeral home where he is believed to have had too much to drink on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

Amos, who is only 30 years old, had attempted to take a "cool bath" in the river but it unfortunately led to his death according to an Instablog9ja's IG post published on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

His corpse emerged to the surface of the river two days prior report says.

An image showed the body lying on its back. A Banana leaf was used as a cover for the purpose of concealing his face.