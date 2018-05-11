Home > Gist > Metro >

Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

Mysterious Death Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming

Two days after getting drowned, the corpse of man washes up the surface of the Atabong river located in Akwa Ibom State.

  • Published:
The corpse of a man washed up the surface of the Atabong river after getting drowned. He reportedly had too much to drink at a social event. play

The corpse of a man washed up the surface of the Atabong river after getting drowned. He reportedly had too much to drink at a social event.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Eket, Akwa Ibom State, a man named Amos, has been reported dead after swimming drunk Atabong river.

Prior to this, he had appeared as a guest at the opening of a funeral home where he is believed to have had too much to drink on Sunday, May 6, 2018.

A man believed to be drunk is captured lying on a bare ground. play

A man believed to be drunk is captured lying on a bare ground.

(Press)

 

Amos, who is only 30 years old, had attempted to take a "cool bath" in the river but it unfortunately led to his death according to an Instablog9ja's IG post published on Thursday, May 10, 2018.

His corpse emerged to the surface of the river two days prior report says.

A birthday party turned to a family tragedy for a banker who drowned alongside his brother. play Man who got drunk at the opening of funeral home dies swimming (LADbible)

ALSO READ: Drunk man urinates in a bus during Abuja trip [Video]

An image showed the body lying on its back. A Banana leaf was used as a cover for the purpose of concealing his face.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Man reportedly bashes father's head with pestle, kills himbullet
2 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
3 Everywhere We Go Nigerian lady, 2 others accused of stealing in...bullet

Related Articles

Pay Me My Money! Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time
Dishonouring the Dead Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial
Fresh FM Radio station says police lie about not capturing man who killed its OAP
Konji Na Bastard Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service
Blame It On Alcohol Drunk NDLEA officers stab man who tried to caution them
Blame It On The Alcohol.. Drunk man dies after mistaking insecticide for water
Can't Hold It Drunk man urinates in a bus during Abuja trip [Video]

Metro

A man tries to bring back to consciousness another who was rendered unconscious following a punch on a PVC queue.
Mayweather Effect Heavy punch knocks man unconscious on queue for INEC's PVC
One of the police officers who responded to a call reporting Lolade Siyonbola is seen taking notes.
Racism? White student calls police on Nigerian for sleeping in Yale University's Common room
Australian woman loses $359,088 to online dating scammers
 So Sad Australian woman loses N129m to online dating scammers
A father was reportedly caught pants down in the act of defiling daughter.
Taboo Dirty dad caught pants down with 13-yr-old daughter in Delta