A man has reportedly died after mistakenly drinking an insecticide at a Chinese restaurant on Adeniran Ogunsanya street, Surulere, Lagos.

Instablog9ja reports that the sad incident occurred yesterday, Saturday, March 24.

The reports revealed that the deceased just returned from a wedding he had attended at Aguda, Surulere, and gotten seriously drunk.

He, however, decided to hang out with friends at the restaurant.

According to the reports, a staff of the restaurant mistakenly left a water bottle which had been filled with insecticide, on his table.

The deceased who had ordered a bottle of water, ended up drinking the insecticide which he mistook for his water .

The friends of the deceased became concerned as soon as he started acting strange, during which time he explained that he had drunk something he thought was water.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead upon his arrival .

The case was later reported at the Bode Thomas police station, Surulere after which the manager of the restaurant was arrested and is currently being held detention at the station.

Man dies after consuming 4 Crates of beer

Knowing the effect of alcohol when consumed in large quantities , these sad occurrences are not as rare as you would like to think.

Similarly, a middle aged man reportedly drank his way to the afterlife in Shasha, a suburb of Lagos, western Nigeria.

According to P.M.NEWS, the man simple identified as Femi Aluko who was a well-known drunkard in his residence, was boasting to people that he could finish 4 crates of beer and his fellow beer parlour attendees decided to take him by his words.

However, after Aluko finished the four crates of beer he became heavily drunk and fell into the gutter on his way back home.

It was gathered that none of the residents tried to help him all because he was already known as a street drunk.

The deceased was later found dead the next morning still lying in the gutter.

According to a resident, Mrs Nike Salaw, the late Aluko has been encouraged to stop his drinking addiction but because he had family challenges for several years, heavy drinking of alcohol was the only way he thought of dealing with his problem.

Confirming the incident by the shasha police division, his corpse was taken to the General Hospital for autopsy before his family showed up to claim is remains for a burial.