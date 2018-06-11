Tragic accident kills family of 7, one other

news

An auto crash at Ugwu-Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway has claimed the lives of a family of seven and one other.

The sad incident which took place on Sunday, June 10, 2018, was confirmed by the Enugu Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed that the accident occurred at about 8 am on the Enugu axis of the expressway.

According to him, the accident involved a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU75YY, which belonged to a transport company.

Amaraizu explained that the two vehicles had been on high speed on one lane of the expressway.

He said seven passengers in the Toyota car who happened to be members of the same family as well as one other from the bus, lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Amaraizu also noted that four other persons sustained injuries in the car crash and are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members in nasty car accident

Alhaji Saidu Yarkufoji, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, has lost ten family members in an accident which occurred along the Sokoto-Gusau road.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, April 22, 2018, was confirmed by Nasiru Ahmed, a Route Commander with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the tragic event happened following a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck.

The victims include three children belonging to the MP as well as seven relations.

Two other accident victims have been taken to the Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau, for medical attention.