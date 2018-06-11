Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Tragic accident kills family of 7, one other

Tragic Fate Auto crash claims the life of family of 7

The PPRO explained that seven passengers in the Toyota car who happened to be members of the same family as well as one other from the bus, lost their lives in the tragic accident.

  • Published:
FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra play

FRSC identifies 572 faults in 390 vehicles in Anambra

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An auto crash at Ugwu-Onyeama on the Enugu-Onitsha expressway has claimed the lives of a family of seven and one other.

The sad incident which took place on Sunday, June 10, 2018, was confirmed by the Enugu Police Command.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed that the accident occurred at about 8 am on the Enugu axis of the expressway.

ALSO READ: Family members die in car crash on their way to daughter's wedding

According to him, the accident involved a Toyota Camry and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number ENU75YY, which belonged to a transport company.

Auto crash claims the life of family of 7 play

Auto crash claims the life of family of 7

(instagram)

 

Amaraizu explained that the two vehicles had been on high speed on one lane of the expressway.

He said seven passengers in the Toyota car who happened to be members of the same family as well as one other from the bus, lost their lives in the tragic accident.

Amaraizu also noted that four other persons sustained injuries in the car crash and are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members in nasty car accident

Alhaji Saidu Yarkufoji, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, has lost ten family members in an accident which occurred along the Sokoto-Gusau road.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, April 22, 2018, was confirmed by Nasiru Ahmed, a Route Commander with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the tragic event happened following a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck.

A Zamfara lawmaker reportedly lost three children and other blood relation in a nasty autocrash. play

A Zamfara lawmaker reportedly lost three children and other blood relation in a nasty autocrash.

(Metro Watch Online)

 

ALSO READ: 4 people dead in Wuse as truck tries to avoid earlier accident

The victims include three children belonging to the MP as well as seven relations.

Two other accident victims have been taken to the Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau, for medical attention.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet
2 Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic...bullet
3 In Lagos Alleged "witch" disguised as cat killed by angry mobbullet

Related Articles

In Ogun State Family of 5, friend died mysteriously
Tragedy 60-yr-old man burnt to crisp while cooking breakfast
In Ogun State 62 die in road accidents
In Niger State Road accident claims 5 lives
Helping Hand Man faints in petrol tanker but a caring crowd rescues him
Village People NYSC member slums and dies days to passing out
Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic Photos]
In Ilorin 1 dies, 9 injured in auto-crash
In Ogun State Truck kills TASUED student
Tragic Loss Nigerian student killed in auto crash after a night of clubbing

Metro

Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
In Lagos Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robber
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Baileys Bakefest Competition set to hit Lagos with double indulgence