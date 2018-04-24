Home > Gist > Metro >

Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members at a go

Tragic Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members at a go

A collision between a Volkswagen vehicle and a Coca-Cola truck has led to the deaths of ten people.

A Zamfara lawmaker reportedly lost three children and other blood relation in a nasty autocrash.

A Zamfara lawmaker reportedly lost three children and other blood relation in a nasty autocrash.

Alhaji Saidu Yarkufoji, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, has lost ten family members in an accident which occurred along the Sokoto-Gusau road.

The incident which occurred on Sunday, April 22, 2018, was confirmed by Nasiru Ahmed, a Route Commander with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the tragic event happened following a head-on collision between a Volkswagen Golf car and a Coca-Cola truck.

play Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members at a go (Daily Trust)

 

The victims include three children belonging to the MP as well as seven relations.

Two other accident victims have been taken to the Yariman Bakura Special Hospital, Gusau, for medical attention.

Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

The miraculous survival of her sister who was involved in a nasty car accident has made a woman, Joy Joseph, offer thanks to God.

A video shared on Facebook showed a massive wreckage involving a God Is Good (GIG) bus enroute Benin and another vehicle.

Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life play

Nasty God Is Good bus accident has got woman thanking God for life

(Facebook/Joy Joseph)

 

According to Joseph who is Law degree undergraduate at the University of Benin, her sister had just arrived Nigerian following a trip abroad.

"So my elder sister survived this and you wanna tell me there's no God up there.

"Tell me what He can't do, lemme show you what He has done... 

"She just came back to the country to spend the Easter with us and they wanted to change the narrative. She had the accident on her way to Benin.

"I can't even describe how grateful I am right now.

"When my sister told me about it, I thought it was a minor accident until my other sister sent me photos," writes Joy Joseph.

