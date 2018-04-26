Home > Gist > Metro >

4 people dead in Wuse as truck tries to avoid earlier accident

In Abuja, four people were killed including the driver of a truck carrying sand.

  • Published:
A truck accident has left four people killed.

(Channels Television)
While trying to avoid an accident scene in Wuse, Abuja, a truck driver has crashed into a bridge leaving four people including himself dead.

This occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, according to a Channels News report.

An eyewitness confirmed to the news platform that the truck which was transporting sand, crashed into a pillar holding Banex bridge, killing all its occupants.

play 4 people dead in Wuse as truck tries to avoid earlier accident (Channels Television)

 

A Toyota Hilux vehicle and a cab had earlier rammed each other, setting a precedence for a fresh disaster.

Pictures capturing the scene showed a nasty wreckage which expressed the state of devastation.

ALSO READ: Zamfara lawmaker loses 10 family members in nasty car accident

Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba

A truck has reportedly killed two policemen in Asaba, Delta State.

The pair were killed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, while requesting for bribe. A post shared by Instablog9ja contained images of the deceased.

play Policemen crushed by truck while requesting bribe in Asaba (Online Nigeria)

 

Though blurry, the pictures offered a clear idea of the degree of devastation following the accident.

