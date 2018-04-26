4 people dead in Wuse as truck tries to avoid earlier accident

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

While trying to avoid an accident scene in Wuse, Abuja, a truck driver has crashed into a bridge leaving four people including himself dead .

This occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, according to a Channels News report.

An eyewitness confirmed to the news platform that the truck which was transporting sand, crashed into a pillar holding Banex bridge, killing all its occupants.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle and a cab had earlier rammed each other, setting a precedence for a fresh disaster.

Pictures capturing the scene showed a nasty wreckage which expressed the state of devastation.

