4 people dead in Wuse as truck tries to avoid earlier accident

In Abuja, four people were killed including the driver of a truck carrying sand.
This occurred on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, according to a Channels News report.
An eyewitness confirmed to the news platform that the truck which was transporting sand, crashed into a pillar holding Banex bridge, killing all its occupants.
A Toyota Hilux vehicle and a cab had earlier rammed each other, setting a precedence for a fresh disaster.
Pictures capturing the scene showed a nasty wreckage which expressed the state of devastation.
A truck has reportedly killed two policemen in Asaba, Delta State.
The pair were killed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, while requesting for bribe. A post shared by Instablog9ja contained images of the deceased.
Though blurry, the pictures offered a clear idea of the degree of devastation following the accident.