The Traditional ruler of Ogbosinne Autonomous Community in Enugu State, Igwe Stephen Nwatu, has reportedly been beaten to death by his subjects.

The Nation reports that Igwe Nwatu met his untimely death while trying to prevent them from attending a meeting Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Monday afternoon, June 12, 2018.

According to the reports, the Monarch allegedly ordered his driver to run down those involved but his driver refused, but mistakenly knocked down an elderly man, breaking his legs in his attempt to reverse.

The subjects, angered by the tragic occurrence, reportedly attacked Igwe Nwatu, giving him the beating of his life.

Although he was later rushed to Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH) Parklane, he later died there.

While confirming the incident, the spokesman of Enugu State Police Command, Superintendent Ebere Amaraizu, noted that no arrest has been made.

Court sentences traditional ruler to death by hanging

One of the highest ranking chiefs of Uvwie Kingdom in Delta State , Chief Newton Agbofodo, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The Delta State High Court in Asaba sentenced Agbofodoh, who is the community head of Ekpan, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, after he was found guilty of all four count charges preferred against him, including murder.

The traditional leader was arrested on June 17, 2016, and was later arraigned in court.

Charges brought against him were conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an attempted murder.

In October 2012, Agbofodo was said to have been involved in the killing of one Edigbe Ikpesa and several others within Ekpan and its environs.

He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery and vicious destruction in January 2016.