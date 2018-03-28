Home > Gist > Metro >

Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims

On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims

Residents of a Sapele community were unfortunate to have their request for help turned down by the police.

  • Published:
The devastation following an attack by some hoodlums in Sapele, Delta State, has made a negative impression on community members who were abandoned by the police. play

The devastation following an attack by some hoodlums in Sapele, Delta State, has made a negative impression on community members who were abandoned by the police.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A male Facebook user, Rexbtony Omaghomi Okoroatsegor, has revealed a shocking experience with the police who reportedly ignored a request for help during a robbery in Sapele, Delta State.

The incident occurred at his mum's house on Sunday, March 25, 2018, according to Okoroatsegor, in a Facebook post.

play Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims (Facebook)

 

An encounter with hoodlums in the wee hours of the morning, had ensured a damage to property, as well as injuries to family members and friends.

"Hoodlums came to my mum's Residence destroy properties shot and injured my mum and her Husband as well as my Brother.

"This happened in Sapele Delta state Nigeria on the 25th of March 2018 they operated for close to 3hours without response from police or vigilantes from 12:00AM to 3:30AM.

"They came with guns cutlasses and iron cutter which they used on the burglary proof.

"What gave them tough time was the iron door else they would have wreck more havoc and they made away with some money and valuables destroying our vehicle, but while leaving they left behind a cut to sized gun which obviously fell when they where running out of the compound.

"Funny enough My younger one a Boy was able to sneak out to call neighbors but nobody came out he further ran to Ghana road Police station in Sapele which was the closest to us at Anigboro Rd around Owumi/abeke and they said its not their Business( in their words they said: e no concern us) asking him my younger one to go to the main Police station after stadium far off.

"Its poor the state of Nigeria with no security and from what I heard its becoming a normal thing in Sapele as people are be robbed on a daily basis.

"Advice please don't rely on fancy doors use those iron doors constructed by welders it helps cos if it was to be the fancy one it wont take time to break in.

"I thank God for Life as my mum survived the gun shot at her," Okoroatsegor expressed on Facebook.

No escape for lady married to violent police husband

There is no obvious escape route for a woman married to a South African policeman who has physically abused her.

An intervention from brother, Moreki Mo, who tweeted about the violence appeared to be only resistance the victim could pull.

In the tweet, the cop Bruce Mathebula, reportedly threatened to kill his wife who had already suffered a serious injury to her face.

Her looks following various assault was a sharp contrast when compared to her actual appearance.

play

ALSO READ: Pastor ordered to pay 15k to wife who deprived him of sex

play

Responses from followers expressed displeasure over the alleged assault on the South African woman.

A Twitter user thinks Mathebula deserves to suffer violence equivalent to his wife's experiences.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Konji Spirit Fulani herdsman caught making love to his cow [Video]bullet
2 Tragic Son of House of Reps member, Dolapo Badru, shot dead in the UKbullet
3 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet

Related Articles

'Ashewo' Sex worker survives Nigeria's hardship by sleeping with 5 men per day
Witches At Work Phone call kills Nigerian man in Finland
Love Is Dead Father sentenced to death for killing daughter's boyfriend
Criminal Minds Prison pals prevented from killing Uber driver after Taxify heist
Visa Fraud 26-yr-old man arrested in Lagos for duping people
Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki home
Madness Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice
Caged By Love No escape for lady married to violent police husband

Metro

The deceased was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend who watched him die over a 7-hour period.
Revenge! Lady wants the head of devil who stabbed and watched brother die
Residents in a Lagos community have blamed a security guard for cutting off the hand of his boss.
Red Eye Lagos guard slices off hand of boss caught stealing at neighbour's
Quality auto-products now available
AutoFactor NG Quality auto-products now available
Notes expressing grief have filled the Facebook timeline of a man who died shortly after killing a snake.
Unexpected Death Friends mourn man who died a week after killing giant snake