22-year-old man slits girlfriend's throat over unwanted pregnancy

Devil Incarnate 300 level student slits girlfriend's throat for refusing to abort

During his confession, the suspect said that he decided to kill Salamatu for her refusal to attempt an abortion at five months for the second time.

One Ringim Ismail, a 300-level student of the Jigawa State College of Islamic and Legal Studies, has been arrested by security operatives over the murder of his girlfriend, Salamatu Garba.

According to the reports, the 22-year-old student reportedly slit his girlfriend's throat for refusing to terminate the pregnancy she had for him.

Premium Times reports that Ismail and the deceased 22-year-old had been dating for over eight years with hopes of getting married.

He disclosed that they had attempted to abort the pregnancy at three months but after the attempt failed, Salamatu refused to undergo the process for the second time two months later.

During his confession, the suspect said that he decided to kill Salamatu for her refusal.

At about 9 pm on Saturday, March 24, 2018, Ismail took Salamatu on a motorcycle to the outskirts of town and used a jackknife to slit her throat.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

In a similar occurrence, a 39-year-old man, Chamberlin Ojoko, from Ezeakam Eziudo community in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State, landed himself in very serious trouble after he procured a concoction for his pregnant girlfriend, Chinonye Ella, 25, in the guise of aborting the baby.

Unfortunately, the 25-year-old died after ingesting the concoction. Panicking, Ojoko dug a shallow grave and buried her.

After committing the atrocious crime, Ojoko reportedly sneaked back to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to his wife and children, not knowing that the hands of the law would soon catch up with him.

According to reports, Ojoko had gotten the lady pregnant and not wanting to take responsibilities, he procured the herbal concoction, took her to an uncompleted building where he gave her the drink which caused a fatal adverse reaction, resulting in her death.

He then went back home, got a shovel and dug a shallow grave behind the building and buried the corpse before escaping back to his base.

However, he was undone by a young girl who saw what he had done and promptly reported to the owner of the building who reported the matter to the police.

Ojoko's elder brother, Pastor Sopuruchi was later arrested and led the detectives to Ojoko's base in Port Harcourt, where he was arrested.

The State Police Commissioner, Taiwo Lakanu, while parading the suspect, said Ojoko met the lady in a bus in December last year and after they struck up a relationship, Ojoko would travel regularly to Owerri, where he would lodge with the lady in a hotel and have fun till she became pregnant and informed him of it.

Ojoko himself also confessed to his crime:

“On July 20, 2015, I took my girlfriend to an uncom­pleted building around 6:30pm. My girlfriend took the herbal medicine, but later she started writhing in pain. Then she died.

I ran to my house and took a shovel; I carried her body to the side of the building. I dug the ground and buried her in a shallow grave.”

However, the police said that on exhuming the corpse of the lady, an autopsy was conducted and it was discovered that she was actually murdered in cold blood as a piece of cloth was used to strangle her.

