Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby

A pastor, Chidiebere Okoroafor, has reportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, her baby and another church member in Afam, Rivers state.

The Rivers State, deputy commissioner of police, Cyril Okoro, said the pastor has been arrested in connection with the murder of three persons – two women and a nine-month-old girl.

In a report by TheCable, Okoro, in Port Harcourt on Friday, February 23, 2018, alleged that the pastor murdered the three persons on December 13, 2017.

The police chief also said the suspect had confessed to the crime following overwhelming evidence, and would soon be arraigned court.

The victims

The victims of the pastor were identified as 25-year-old Uluoma Onweagbo and her nine-month-old baby, Christabel Joseph and Ada Ezeawa.

The victims were members of the pastor's church in Afam, Rivers State.

Pastor's confession according to the police

“The pastor in a most bizarre manner gruesomely murdered three of his own flock, including an unborn child.

"The pastor had a sexual relationship with Onweagbo, which resulted in a pregnancy.

"On December 11, 2017, Ada Ezeawa and Onweagbo, along with her baby strapped to her back, set out to confront the pastor over the pregnancy.

"He ingeniously separated his accusers, by luring Ada Ezeawa to an uncompleted building, while he told Onweagbo to stay three “poles” away.

"The pastor strangled Ezeawa in the uncompleted building. Moments after, the suspect rejoined Onweagbo and left with her and the baby on a tricycle (keke) to Afam Roundabout.

"From the roundabout, they took a motorbike to an isolated bush on Igberu Road where he murdered his second victim in the isolated bush, using the wrapper with which she strapped her baby to the back to suffocate her.

“The baby was equally discovered dead,” Okoro said.

Pastor apologises for his alleged crime

The suspect has apologised to the family of the victims, claiming the killing was the handiwork of the devil.

However the police has said the murder by the suspect is premeditated, callous and devoid of human sympathy.