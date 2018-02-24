Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby

Son of the Devil Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby

Cyril Okoro, said the pastor has been arrested in connection with the murder of three persons – two women and a nine-month-old girl.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby play

Pastor Chidiebere Okoroafor being interrogated by journalists

(Eagle Online)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A pastor, Chidiebere Okoroafor, has reportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, her baby and another church member in Afam, Rivers state.

The Rivers State, deputy commissioner of police, Cyril Okoro, said the pastor has been arrested in connection with the murder of three persons – two women and a nine-month-old girl.

In a report by TheCable, Okoro, in Port Harcourt on Friday, February 23, 2018, alleged that the pastor murdered the three persons on December 13, 2017.

The police chief also said the suspect had confessed to the crime following overwhelming evidence, and would soon be arraigned court.

The victims

The victims of the pastor were identified as 25-year-old Uluoma Onweagbo and her nine-month-old baby, Christabel Joseph and Ada Ezeawa.

The victims were members of the pastor's church in Afam, Rivers State.

Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby play (The Nation)

 

Pastor's confession according to the police

The pastor in a most bizarre manner gruesomely murdered three of his own flock, including an unborn child.

"The pastor had a sexual relationship with Onweagbo, which resulted in a pregnancy.

"On December 11, 2017, Ada Ezeawa and Onweagbo, along with her baby strapped to her back, set out to confront the pastor over the pregnancy.

"He ingeniously separated his accusers, by luring Ada Ezeawa to an uncompleted building, while he told Onweagbo to stay three “poles” away.

"The pastor strangled Ezeawa in the uncompleted building. Moments after, the suspect rejoined Onweagbo and left with her and the baby on a tricycle (keke) to Afam Roundabout.

"From the roundabout, they took a motorbike to an isolated bush on Igberu Road where he murdered his second victim in the isolated bush, using the wrapper with which she strapped her baby to the back to suffocate her.

“The baby was equally discovered dead,” Okoro said.

ALSO READ: Man hires assassin to murder rich family in order to inherit wealth

Pastor apologises for his alleged crime

The suspect has apologised to the family of the victims, claiming the killing was the handiwork of the devil.

However the police has said the murder by the suspect is premeditated, callous and devoid of human sympathy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 In Lagos 6 suspected cultists arrested for gang raping studentsbullet
2 Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 childrenbullet
3 Freaks Of Nature Watch man carry big stone, table with teeth [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of jokes on social media
Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy, Christians have been misled
Education For All Teenager unhappy with dad who thinks school is not for girls
There Is God! Church refuse refund request made by member who mistakenly paid N111k as tithe (Audio)
Rascal! Keke owner strips naked to protest tricycle seizure by LASTMA (Video)
Sad News Pastor drowns while baptising church members in a river
Sand in Garri Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal
Serious Tidy! Port Harcourt burglar stripped naked after busted operation
'Love Nwantinti' Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life
Husband Snatcher Slay queen loses expensive Range Rover after lover comes back to senses

Metro

Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
NDLEA Drug agency finds N19m worth of illicit drugs in cartons of noodles
Domestic Violence
Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
80% of police personnel are guarding prominent people
Imo Bank Robbery One year after, police arrest fleeing suspect
The herdsmen reportedly got distracted when a lady threw a blood-stained menstrual pad at them.
Red Flag Blood-stained menstrual pad saves woman from herdsmen rape