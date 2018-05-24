news

If you’re a lover of hard core action movies, classic action films, and thrillers, then you don’t want to miss the all-new pop-up channel; M-Net Movies Bang Bang Heroes.

Now you can enjoy high octane super stunts, slow motion crashes and explosions on M-Net channel 109 from Friday, 18 May until Sunday 10 June.

The M-Net pop-up channel will screen a collection of over 90 movies featuring cinema’s most iconic pop-culture action legends. Larger-than-life blockbuster stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis, and Chuck Norris will flex their pecs on channel 109.

M-Net Movies Bang Bang Heroes channel is yet another unique pop-up offering – a testosterone-fuelled TV experience that will be available to DStv Premium, Compact Plus and Compact customers. So stay connected today!

This all in one mega pop-up channel neither runs out of bullets nor action. Some of the movies that will be showing include, Mechanic Resurrection, Romeo Must Die, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Good Day To Die Hard, Universal Soldier, Kickboxer II: The Road Back, Mummy, John Rambo, Die Hard, Armageddon, Streetfighter, Last Man Standing and all three Expendable films.

