DomainKing.NG introduces improved hosting

Creating your own website has become fairly easy now, thanks to software like WordPress, Drupal and Joomla.

To simplify it even further and bring it in everyone’s reach, DomainKing.NG, Nigerian web hosting company & internet domain registrar has taken a big step.

They have launched their feature-rich all-in-one web hosting packages that let you create a fully-fledged blog or website in minutes.

DomainKing promises to help you to create your websites very easily (and affordably) by offering all needs of websites in a single package.

The all-in-one web hosting packages start from as low as N300 per month & come as a full solution to help create, manage & secure your website without any extra cost.

There are 3 improved web hosting plans all of which come with fully managed WordPress support, a free domain, free SSL, unlimited emails, unmetered bandwidth with 30 days money back guarantee.

The following are the plans that you can choose from:

Soldier Plan: It is available for N300 per month with a free .com.ng domain, 2 GB disk space and unmetered Bandwidth.

Minister Plan: It is available for N800 per month with free .com.ng domain, 10 Gb disk space, unmetered traffic & allows hosting upto 6 websites.

King Plan: Costs N1600 per month with free .com or .com.ng domain, host unlimited websites, unlimited emails, unmetered disk space & bandwidth, free SSL, daily backups & Faster.

Pro Features that you will get with Hosting:

Free WordPress Setup:

WordPress is the most popular website builder with over 78 million active websites and almost 30% websites on the internet built with it. It even used by world’s top news sites such as pulse.ng, BBC and celebrity blogs like Davio and Beyonce.

DomainKing offers fully managed WordPress support with all their hosting plans staring from WordPress installation to troubleshooting any issues that you ever get with Wordpress.

5X Faster Hosting:

DomainKing.NG claims to offer the fastest web hosting in Nigeria with SSD accelerated servers & Inbuilt- page caching. These features would make websites almost 5 times faster than normal rotating disk servers. For instance, if you compare a website hosted on a normal server with a DomainKing hosted website, you will experience almost 5 times better performance on DomainKing’s servers.

No Traffic Limits:

Not many Nigerian providers offer Unmetered Bandwidth, but DomainKing offers unmetered traffic with no cap, right from the starter hosting plan i.e Soldier Plan. With this feature your website will never see a bandwidth error.

Website security:

DomainKing also provides proactive malware detection, mitigation & removal for free of cost. This feature is generally charged as a separate service by most providers like Godaddy & Hostgator. But DomainKing gives it all inclusive to you with hosting so your website is always secure and free from threats.

24/7 Expert Support:

Customers can get anytime support via live chat, emails and ticketing system. DomainKing promises an average response time is under 15 minutes. The live chat support offers instant help for all support & sales queries.

DomainKing.NG was launched in 2014 in Nigeria and now offers it services to over 18000 small businesses, individual and professional for their website needs. Currently it manages over 27000 domain & 5600 hosting accounts for its customers.