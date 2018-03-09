news

Eccentric artiste, Charly boy was all tears at the headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria as Police officers again denied members access to the property.

The office has been under locks for over a year despite several court orders asking the Police to vacate the property.

The House of Representatives, had through its committee on public petitions, urged the Police to comply with court orders and the advice of the attorney-general of the federation.

Led by its national commandant, Dickson Akoh, Charly Boy and other members of the corps were prevented from accessing the building on Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Reacting to this development, Charly Boy described the action of the Police as "act of injustice", vowing to stand firm against it.

“This is our country, we would have no place to call our own or go to, if we allow our system to erode. We won't allow the IGP or anyone to give the youths reasons to resorting to self-help or anarchy," Charly Boy said.

On his part, Akoh asked his men to retire home while waiting for the response of the IGP.

Akoh said the office was rented for 3 years with N13.8m annual rent, adding that, the Police had already vandalised the premises and looted some valuables, as at the time they visited the office on Thursday.

President Buhari rejects Peace Corps bill

President Muhammadu Buhari had withheld assent to the Peace Corps bill.

The president sighted paucity of funds as one of the reasons for the rejection of the bill.