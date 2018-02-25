Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing 3 to death

news

A truck was set on fire on Friday morning, February 23, 2018 after it crushed a man and two male school children along the Oru-Ago Iwoye Road, Ogun State.

According to a report by Linda Ikeji, the truck irked the angry mob when it crushed down a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist and two passengers - two male school children.

The truck driver was alleged to be speeding and driving with reckless abandon when it rammed into the motorcycle killing the three riders instantly.

An angry mob comprising of youths and students went on rampage and set the truck ablaze. One other truck that drove into the scene was reportedly set ablaze too.

To calm the tension, security agencies comprising the, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army as well as the officers of the NSCDC arrived the scene.

However, a female pupil on the same bike survived but sustained severe injuries.

Confirming the incident, Clement Oladele, the Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps Ago Iwoye, said rescue team reported promptly and succeeded in rescuing the young female child to Blessed Hospital Oru Ijebu for immediate treatment.

The bodies of the dead were evacuated in the heat of the chaos to state hospital, Ijebu Igbo mortuary.