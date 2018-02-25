Home > Gist > Metro >

Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing 3 to death

In Ogun Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing man, 2 school children to death

The truck driver was alleged to be speeding and driving with reckless abandon when it rammed into the motorcycle killing the three riders instantly.

  • Published:
Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing 3 to death play

A truck was set on fire by angry mob in Ogun for killing school chidren.

(Linda Ikeji)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A truck was set on fire on Friday morning, February 23, 2018 after it crushed a man and two male school children along the Oru-Ago Iwoye Road, Ogun State.

According to a report by Linda Ikeji, the truck irked the angry mob when it crushed down a motorcycle killing the motorcyclist and two passengers - two male school children.

The truck driver was alleged to be speeding and driving with reckless abandon when it rammed into the motorcycle killing the three riders instantly.

Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing 3 to death play

Body of motorcyclist crushed to death by a truck

(Linda Ikeji)

 

An angry mob comprising of youths and students went on rampage and set the truck ablaze. One other truck that drove into the scene was reportedly set ablaze too.

To calm the tension, security agencies comprising the, Nigerian Police Force, Nigerian Army as well as the officers of the NSCDC arrived the scene.

ALSO READ: Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death

However, a female pupil on the same bike survived but sustained severe injuries.

Angry mob set truck ablaze for crushing 3 to death play

Truck set on fire by angry mob

(Linda Ikeji)

 

Confirming the incident, Clement Oladele, the Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps Ago Iwoye, said rescue team reported promptly and succeeded in rescuing the young female child to Blessed Hospital Oru Ijebu for immediate treatment.

The bodies of the dead were evacuated in the heat of the chaos to state hospital, Ijebu Igbo mortuary. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Burnt To Death Mother perishes in mosquito coil fire alongside 4 childrenbullet
2 Man brags about eating snake meat able to cure HIV, improve sex powerbullet
3 Domestic Violence Lady cries out after fiance brutalized her after...bullet

Related Articles

Jungle Justice Angry mob lynches tailor for stealing motorcycle
Bad Juju Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat
Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]
Many Days For The Thief.. Goat thieves paraded in Enugu
Close Your Eyes Disgraced woman stripped of borrowed underwear in public (Video)
Jungle Justice Suspected motorcycle thief burnt beyond recognition
High Class Robber “I only target oyinbo people", beggar caught stealing admits
Christmas Food Palaver Ex-boxer beats wife to death over money for yuletide cooking
Badoo 1 person in a family of 3 dies in an attack reportedly carried out by cult group

Metro

Bisi Alimi, the face of an angelic troublemaker
"Black Panther" Bisi Alimi says no Nigerian actor was 'good enough' for new blockbuster
A marriage between a brother and his sister aged 25 and 17, respectively has given room for criticism in their village located in Anambra state.
Abomination! Father approves marriage between brother and sister in the name of God
 
Street Life Widow turned bus conductor relies on weed to deal with Lagos 'Agberos'
Ifeanyi Odii
Ifeanyi Odii Business Mogul launches Ultimus Entertainment