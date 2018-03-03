news

Another sad tale of suicide has been reported to have taken place in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

A Facebook User, Moses Benedict Igbafe, shared the sad tale on social media, revealing that the deceased identified as Tony Phillips, had been a legionary at his Catholic parish.

The deceased was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend on March 1, and then committed suicide the following day.

The means by which he committed suicide was not included in the post.

May his soul rest in peace.

Depression and suicide

Nigeria has seen a significant rise in depression and subsequently, suicide in the last two years, and what else could push a young man full of promise, to take his own life, besides heart break ?

This is definitely not first of such cases recorded in the state as well as the nation at large.

Of course, there are many factors that lead to depression and suicide but heartbreak comes in among the top five reasons ever given for suicide.

There was a similar case of a heartbroken young man who decided to commit suicide after his girlfriend called off their relationship.

According to a Facebook user, Fejiro Soweto who posted the news on his wall, the young man identified only as Efe, a native of Otor-Iyede area of Delta State, was so heartbroken by the fact that his lover left him that he hung himself inside his room.

Soweto who narrated that the deceased was related to him, said he was so in love with the girl and wanted to marry her but when she decided she was no longer interested in him, Efe became depressed and killed himself.