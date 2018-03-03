Home > Gist > Metro >

Jilted young man commits suicide

Heartbroken Man commits suicide after being dumped by girlfriend

The deceased was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend on March 1, and then committed suicide the following day.

A student's frustrations led him to committing suicide play

A student's frustrations led him to committing suicide

(Total Media)
Another sad tale of suicide has been reported to have taken place in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

A Facebook User, Moses Benedict Igbafe, shared the sad tale on social media, revealing that the deceased identified as Tony Phillips, had been a legionary at his Catholic parish.

ALSO READ: Man commits suicide after wife left him for ex-lover

The deceased Tony Phillips play

The deceased Tony Phillips

(instablog)

 

The deceased was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend on March 1, and then committed suicide the following day.

The means by which he committed suicide was not included in the post.

May his soul rest in peace.

Depression and suicide

Nigeria has seen a significant rise in depression and subsequently, suicide in the last two years, and what else could push a young man full of promise, to take his own life, besides heart break?

A tricycle had just avoided a man who tried to commit suicide by laying on the road play

A tricycle had just avoided a man who tried to commit suicide by laying on the road

(Daily Post)

 

This is definitely not first of such cases recorded in the state as well as the nation at large.

Of course, there are many factors that lead to depression and suicide but heartbreak comes in among the top five reasons ever given for suicide.

There was a similar case of a heartbroken young man who decided to commit suicide after his girlfriend called off their relationship.

Kogi govt says director committed suicide over N225m fraud play

More Nigerians are committing suicide

(The Hindu )

 

According to a Facebook user, Fejiro Soweto who posted the news on his wall, the young man identified only as Efe, a native of Otor-Iyede area of Delta State, was so heartbroken by the fact that his lover left him that he hung himself inside his room.

ALSO READ"Stupid Love: Student commits suicide after girlfriend ends relationship (Graphic Photos)"

Soweto who narrated that the deceased was related to him, said he was so in love with the girl and wanted to marry her but when she decided she was no longer interested in him, Efe became depressed and killed himself.

