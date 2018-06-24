6-month-old dies after dad forgets her inside car

news

The death of a six-month-old baby has been reported after her father reportedly forgot her in the car all day in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to police reports, the father of the deceased forgot to drop the child off at daycare before going to work.

He only realised his error at about 5:30 pm when he went to the daycare to pick up the child.

With temperatures climbing as high as 25 C in Montreal at that point, the six-month-old barely had a chance of survival.

Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant said, "[The father came] back here to the daycare and asked for his child and from there he was told that the child was not brought to the daycare today."

The baby was later found inside the car parked outside the daycare situated in Griffintown neighbourhood and was rushed into the daycare so emergency responders could perform CPR.

However, it was too late to save the child as she was pronounced dead at the scene while the parents were hospitalised for shock.

LIB reports that the police would be meeting up with the parents of the child as well as the daycare personnel, and with the help of police investigators and the coroner, the circumstances surrounding the child's death will be ascertained.

The result of the investigation will determine if charges will be laid and on whom they will be laid.

3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano

Three girls out of a quadruple have reportedly suffocated to death in an abandoned car after a Juma’at prayer held in Kano on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Two among the deceased Aisha, 2, and Habiba, 4, were in a cheerful before the incident occurred according to their father identified as Baba Ilorin, who got the news concerning the death of his children after a visit to the hospital.

Though a sad event, the grieving dad considers the incident as a sad happening ordained by God in whom he has placed his faith.

“They were picked up from school by their mother. However, they got missing shortly before the Juma’at prayer.

"My wife notified me on phone that they were missing. My wife and neighbours searched everywhere for the children, but could not find them.

"When I returned home, I was informed that four children were found in a vehicle and that three of them were dead.

"On getting to the hospital, I discovered that two of the deceased were Aisha and Habiba. That is what God destined for me and I accept it in good faith," Baba Ilorin revealed in a report.

DSP Magaji Musa Majia, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kano State, disclosed that the tragedy occurred in Sabon-Gari. He mentioned that the victims locked themselves in the vehicle which had been parked on a spot over a long period after gaining access.

Three of the girls reportedly died as a result of poor ventilation. The fourth victim has been confined to a hospital after falling into a state of coma.