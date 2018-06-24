Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

6-month-old dies after dad forgets her inside car

Gross Carelessness 6-month-old dies after dad forgets her inside car

With temperatures climbing as high as 25 C in Montreal at that point, the six-month-old barely had a chance of survival.

  • Published:
6-month-old dies after dad forgets her inside car play

6-month-old dies after dad forgets her inside car

(lib)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The death of a six-month-old baby has been reported after her father reportedly forgot her in the car all day in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to police reports, the father of the deceased forgot to drop the child off at daycare before going to work.

He only realised his error at about 5:30 pm when he went to the daycare to pick up the child.

ALSO READ: 3-yr-old boy dies in hot car while parents attend service

With temperatures climbing as high as 25 C in Montreal at that point, the six-month-old barely had a chance of survival.

Constable Jean-Pierre Brabant said, "[The father came] back here to the daycare and asked for his child and from there he was told that the child was not brought to the daycare today."

The baby was later found inside the car parked outside the daycare situated in Griffintown neighbourhood and was rushed into the daycare so emergency responders could perform CPR.

However, it was too late to save the child as she was pronounced dead at the scene while the parents were hospitalised for shock.

LIB reports that the police would be meeting up with the parents of the child as well as the daycare personnel, and with the help of police investigators and the coroner, the circumstances surrounding the child's death will be ascertained.

The result of the investigation will determine if charges will be laid and on whom they will be laid.

3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano

Three girls out of a quadruple have reportedly suffocated to death in an abandoned car after a Juma’at prayer held in Kano on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Two among the deceased Aisha, 2, and Habiba, 4, were in a cheerful before the incident occurred according to their father identified as Baba Ilorin, who got the news concerning the death of his children after a visit to the hospital.

Though a sad event, the grieving dad considers the incident as a sad happening ordained by God in whom he has placed his faith.

“They were picked up from school by their mother. However, they got missing shortly before the Juma’at prayer.

"My wife notified me on phone that they were missing. My wife and neighbours searched everywhere for the children, but could not find them.

"When I returned home, I was informed that four children were found in a vehicle and that three of them were dead.

"On getting to the hospital, I discovered that two of the deceased were Aisha and Habiba. That is what God destined for me and I accept it in good faith," Baba Ilorin revealed in a report.

ALSO READ: 4 kids reportedly suffocate to death inside locked car

DSP Magaji Musa Majia, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kano State, disclosed that the tragedy occurred in Sabon-Gari. He mentioned that the victims locked themselves in the vehicle which had been parked on a spot over a long period after gaining access.

Three of the girls reportedly died as a result of poor ventilation. The fourth victim has been confined to a hospital after falling into a state of coma.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Dangerous Risk Final year student uses project money for World Cup...bullet
2 Bad Guy Crazy football fan squeezes World Cup reporter's breastbullet
3 Repeat Tragedy Container falls off bridge crushing cars with people...bullet

Related Articles

Alizee Autopsy shows singer died from trauma resulting from head injury
Alizee Late singer's Danish husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest
Alizee Late singer's alleged killer husband pleads not guilty in court
End Of The Wicked Husband on the run for strangling wife, finally arrested
Son of the Devil Pastor murders pregnant girlfriend, church member and baby
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
Mother From Hell This physically challenged woman killed her newborn baby [Video]
Sweet Death See faces of married lovers who died after sex in Lagos [Graphic Photos]
Murder At Noon South African police kill Nigerian student [Graphic Photos]
Sweet Death Epileptic woman dies during marathon sex with married man

Metro

Trigger happy police officer beaten to a pulp
Jungle Justice Trigger happy police officer beaten to a pulp for killing woman
What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo What exactly is the Nigerian dream?
Nigeria Police Force announces exam date for new recruits
Bottom Power Businessman loses N1m to ex-girlfriend who stole his ATM card
Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa
Tragic Death Accidents kill 15 in Ogun