Home > Gist > Metro >

3 girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer

Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano

Three girls who accidentally locked themselves in an abandoned vehicle died due to a lack of ventilation.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Three girls out of a quadruple have reportedly suffocated to death in an abandoned car after a Juma’at prayer held in Kano on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Two among the deceased Aisha, 2, and Habiba, 4, were in a cheerful before the incident occurred according to their father identified as Baba Ilorin, who got the news concerning the death of his children after a visit to the hospital.

Though a sad event, the grieving dad considers the incident as a sad happening ordained by God in whom he has placed his faith.

“They were picked up from school by their mother. However, they got missing shortly before the Juma’at prayer.

"My wife notified me on phone that they were missing. My wife and neighbours searched everywhere for the children, but could not find them.

"When I returned home, I was informed that four children were found in a vehicle and that three of them were dead.

"On getting to the hospital, I discovered that two of the deceased were Aisha and Habiba. That is what God destined for me and I accept it in good faith," Baba Ilorin revealed in a report.

play 3 girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano

 

DSP Magaji Musa Majia, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kano State, disclosed that the tragedy occurred in Sabon-Gari. He mentioned that the victims locked themselves in the vehicle which had been parked on a spot over a long period after gaining access.

Three of the girls reportedly died as a result of poor ventilation. The fourth victim has been confined to a hospital after falling into a state of coma.

Dad kills own daughter while driving car

A father in Katsina state is not likely to get over the shock that has welcomed a human error that has resulted in the death of his daughter who was crushed by his vehicle.

Abdullahi Darma, a Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has crushed daughter to death with his car in a freak accident.

ALSO READ: Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2018, Punch News reports. The government official was reportedly reversing his vehicle when tragedy struck. The toddler who was obscurely behind was killed instantly according to a family source who spoke to Punch.

play

 

On his Facebook, Darma shared comments in his native tongue Hausa, expressing grief following the sad passing of the infant.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Serial Killer The full story behind Ade Lawyer's arrestbullet
2 Sad Occurrence Patients flee hospital as police declare head doctor...bullet
3 Demon Incarnate Nigerian man jailed 40 yrs for stabbing...bullet

Related Articles

Disaster! Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car
Not Yet Over Nigerian man who allegedly cut teenage girl to pieces escape murder charge
LASTMA 4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender
Bonnie & Clyde Police on the trail of car snatching love birds
Fast & Furious Flying car crashes into building but occupants miraculously survive
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Freak Accident Russian hunter shot dead by own dog

Metro

A newborn baby has been recovered after its parents sold it for a sun of N400k.
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
DSS, others blame ISIS for Benue killings
In Zamfara Police arrest 4 notorious kidnappers
NURTW chairman, Alhaji Azeez Kunle Lawal aka Kunle Poly holds thanksgiving
Kunle Poly NURTW chairman thanks God for sparing his life