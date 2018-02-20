news

Three girls out of a quadruple have reportedly suffocated to death in an abandoned car after a Juma’at prayer held in Kano on Friday, February 16, 2018.

Two among the deceased Aisha, 2, and Habiba, 4, were in a cheerful before the incident occurred according to their father identified as Baba Ilorin, who got the news concerning the death of his children after a visit to the hospital.

Though a sad event, the grieving dad considers the incident as a sad happening ordained by God in whom he has placed his faith.

“They were picked up from school by their mother. However, they got missing shortly before the Juma’at prayer.

"My wife notified me on phone that they were missing. My wife and neighbours searched everywhere for the children, but could not find them.

"When I returned home, I was informed that four children were found in a vehicle and that three of them were dead.

"On getting to the hospital, I discovered that two of the deceased were Aisha and Habiba. That is what God destined for me and I accept it in good faith," Baba Ilorin revealed in a report.

DSP Magaji Musa Majia, the Police Public Relations Officer for Kano State, disclosed that the tragedy occurred in Sabon-Gari. He mentioned that the victims locked themselves in the vehicle which had been parked on a spot over a long period after gaining access.

Three of the girls reportedly died as a result of poor ventilation. The fourth victim has been confined to a hospital after falling into a state of coma.

Dad kills own daughter while driving car

A father in Katsina state is not likely to get over the shock that has welcomed a human error that has resulted in the death of his daughter who was crushed by his vehicle.

Abdullahi Darma, a Special Assistant on Religious Affairs to Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari has crushed daughter to death with his car in a freak accident.

ALSO READ: Truck with incomplete tyres is a thin line between life and death

The incident occurred on Friday, February 17, 2018, Punch News reports. The government official was reportedly reversing his vehicle when tragedy struck. The toddler who was obscurely behind was killed instantly according to a family source who spoke to Punch.