Home > Fashion >

Emma Nyra :  Singer releases new photos sporting Nigerian brands

Emma Nyra Singer releases new photos sporting Nigerian brands

Singer Emma Nyra poses in Amarelis Aterlier, Elegante by Tiannah & Yvonne Couture for new promo photos...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Emma Nyra play

Emma Nyra in Amarelis Atelier

Celebrity Birthdays Emma Nyra, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi are a year older today
One Africa Music Fest Mai Atafo, April by Kunbi, more fashionable moments in London
John Boyega Nigerian-British actor covers GQ Magazine August 2017 issue
Lilian Esoro Nollywood actor fronts DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit
Yomi Casual Menswear brand taps Alex Ekubo, Ik Ogbonna, more stars for new collection
Funke Fowler Fashion entrepreneur launches clothing line
AMAA 2017 See the male celebrities in trad, dapper looks on the red carpet
AMAA 2017 See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpet
Urban And Chique Womenswear brand explores floral designs with The Amelia Collection
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It's Emma Nyra's birthday today 18th July 2017 and she's celebrating with new promo photos!

The America born singer chose pieces from Nigerian designers Amarelis Atelier, Elegante by Tiannah and Yvonne Couture for the colourful shoot.

play Emma Nyra

She chose a vibrant yellow piece from Amarelis Atelier's 'Innocencia de Florence' Fall/Winter 2016 Collection featuring a 3D floral design on a sheer top merged into a soft pleats on a full skirt. She styled the look complete with a yellow headpiece.

ALSO READ: Exploring Adekunle Gold's drool worthy Afrocentric style

Emma Nyra play

Emma Nyra in Amarelis Atelier

She also chose a tiered fill top over skirt in a yellow and blue mix showing off bronzed makeup look paired with gold heels. She also chose a teal belted wet look wrap piece with diamante detailed ankle strap heels amongst other looks.

play Emma Nyra

Check out the styles she rocked.

Credits:

Photography- UG Imagery

Makeup- Makeup by Chinny

Dresses- Amarelis Atelier from Elan Red, Elegante by Tiannah, Yvonne Couture

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 AMAA 2017 See the dazzling looks ladies wore on the red carpetbullet
2 AMAA 2017 First look at what the stars wore on the red carpetbullet
3 Folake Majin Nigerian designer featured in Vogue Italiabullet

Fashion

John Boyega for GQ
John Boyega Nigerian-British actor covers GQ Magazine August 2017 issue
Lilian Esoro for DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit
Lilian Esoro Nollywood actor fronts DOS Clothing Store's 2017 Summer Edit
Tracy Iddrisu
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Adekunle Gold
Adekunle Gold Exploring singer's drool worthy Afrocentric style