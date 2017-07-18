It's Emma Nyra's birthday today 18th July 2017 and she's celebrating with new promo photos!

The America born singer chose pieces from Nigerian designers Amarelis Atelier, Elegante by Tiannah and Yvonne Couture for the colourful shoot.

She chose a vibrant yellow piece from Amarelis Atelier's 'Innocencia de Florence' Fall/Winter 2016 Collection featuring a 3D floral design on a sheer top merged into a soft pleats on a full skirt. She styled the look complete with a yellow headpiece.

She also chose a tiered fill top over skirt in a yellow and blue mix showing off bronzed makeup look paired with gold heels. She also chose a teal belted wet look wrap piece with diamante detailed ankle strap heels amongst other looks.

Check out the styles she rocked.

Credits:

Photography- UG Imagery

Makeup- Makeup by Chinny

Dresses- Amarelis Atelier from Elan Red, Elegante by Tiannah, Yvonne Couture