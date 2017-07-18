Singer Emma Nyra poses in Amarelis Aterlier, Elegante by Tiannah & Yvonne Couture for new promo photos...
The America born singer chose pieces from Nigerian designers Amarelis Atelier, Elegante by Tiannah and Yvonne Couture for the colourful shoot.
She chose a vibrant yellow piece from Amarelis Atelier's 'Innocencia de Florence' Fall/Winter 2016 Collection featuring a 3D floral design on a sheer top merged into a soft pleats on a full skirt. She styled the look complete with a yellow headpiece.
She also chose a tiered fill top over skirt in a yellow and blue mix showing off bronzed makeup look paired with gold heels. She also chose a teal belted wet look wrap piece with diamante detailed ankle strap heels amongst other looks.
Check out the styles she rocked.
Credits:
Photography- UG Imagery
Makeup- Makeup by Chinny
Dresses- Amarelis Atelier from Elan Red, Elegante by Tiannah, Yvonne Couture