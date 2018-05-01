Home > Entertainment > Music >

Young Paris - ''Call Me''

Music Young Paris - ''Call Me''

Roc Nation's Young Paris releases new single titled ''Call Me'

  • Published:
play Young Paris releases new single ''Call Me'' (Melanin)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Born to Congolese parents in France, and raised in New York, ROC Nation act, Young Paris returns with first global single off his forthcoming sophomore album, ''Call Me''.

The producer and songwriter who has made several incursions into the African music scene, as he traces back his roots is also recognised for being the founder of the company, ''Melanin''.

Young Paris last year featured Nigeria's Tiwa Savage on his ''Best Of Me'' remix and is famous for recording versions to popular Nigerian songs, and he earlier this year released his cover to Wizkid's Soco.

The Jay Z protege is concluding works on his sophomore album to be titled, ''My Tribe'', which is due for release on May 16 and ''Call Me'' is the first global single off the project.

LISTEN HERE

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Music Davido - ''Assurance''bullet
2 J Cole American rapper got everything right at Lagos concert, well...bullet
3 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet

Related Articles

Entertainment New music, new albums
Entertainment The sensational rise and expensive fall of a paris superclub
Jay-Z Rapper addresses talking points around "4:44" album in new interview
Beyoncé, Jay Z 10 romantic moments of power couple on 10th wedding anniversary
Toyin Ojih Odutola DJ Cuppy, Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz attend 2018 Amref Health Africa ArtBall honouring Nigerian Artist
Opinion Review: 'Romeo + Juliet,' a movielike ballet in need of better direction
International Women's Day 2018 #Africa100: Celebrating 100 exceptional African women
Emmanuel Macron French suburbs battle plan promises 'blast' effect
Tech The 100 best movies on Hulu right now

Music

Music Dr Sid ft Solid Star - ''Softly''
Music Dr Sid - ''40 Bottles''
Davido declares support for Tobi
Davido 5 Davido love songs you should be listening to
J Cole Rappers performance sparks huge Internet debate amongst Nigerians