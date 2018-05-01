Young Paris - ''Call Me''

news

Born to Congolese parents in France, and raised in New York, ROC Nation act, Young Paris returns with first global single off his forthcoming sophomore album, ''Call Me''.

The producer and songwriter who has made several incursions into the African music scene, as he traces back his roots is also recognised for being the founder of the company, ''Melanin''.

Young Paris last year featured Nigeria's Tiwa Savage on his ''Best Of Me'' remix and is famous for recording versions to popular Nigerian songs, and he earlier this year released his cover to Wizkid's Soco .

The Jay Z protege is concluding works on his sophomore album to be titled, ''My Tribe'', which is due for release on May 16 and ''Call Me'' is the first global single off the project.