Wizkid :  Singer gets nominated in the Soul Train Awards

Wizkid has earned himself a Soul Train Awards nomination.

The Nigerian superstar was nominated in the best dance performance category for his ‘Come Closer’ video. This comes less than 24 hours after being nominated for two MOBO Awards,

He will compete with Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Rihanna and Solange Knowles to win the category.

Solange is the most nominated artist with seven nominations while Bruno Mars has six.

The award ceremony will air on BET November 26.

Here’s the full list of nominations:

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

Sza

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

Sza

Soul Train Certified Award

Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video Of The Year

Beyoncé – “All Night”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

DJ Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape Of The Year

Bruno Mars – 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige – Strength Of A Woman

Solange – A Seat At The Table

Sza – Ctrl

The Weeknd – Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award (Formerly Best Hip-Hop Song Of The Year)

Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

French Montana Ft. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”

Kendrick Lamar – “Humble.”

Yo Gotti Ft. Nicki Minaj – “Rake It Up”

Song Of The Year

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Childish Gambino – “Redbone”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Khalid – “Location”

Solange – “Cranes In The Sky”

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award

“Cranes In The Sky” – Written By: Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq (Solange)

“Location” – Written By: Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs (Khalid)

“Love Me Now” – Written By: Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens (John Legend)

“Redbone” – Written By: George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donaldmckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson (Childish Gambino)

“Versace On The Floor” – Written By: Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence (Bruno Mars)

Best Dance Performance

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Chris Brown Ft. Usher & Gucci Mane – “Party”

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Wizkid Ft. Drake – “Come Closer”

Best Collaboration

Dj Khaled Ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Jazmine Sullivan & Bryson Tiller – “Insecure”

Mary J. Blige Ft. Kanye West – “Love Yourself”

Solange Ft. Sampha – “Don’t Touch My Hair”

Sza Ft. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”