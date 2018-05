news

Waje and Sizzlepro acknowledge unity and togetherness in new single, ''Each other''.

On May 29, Nigerians all around the world celebrated Democracy day and while many claim that there is nothing worth being joyful about, the duo of singer Waje and producer, Sizzlepro stay positive that hand in hand, we can be great again.

Each Other is a timely song that preaches unity, oneness, positivity and love amidst the differences that abound.

The song was produced by Sizzlepro.