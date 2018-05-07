news

The 12th Headies was a roaring success with a stream of stars and nominees hitting the red carpet in show- stopping looks. One of our favourite singers Waje, knocked it out the park as she transformed into a Wana Sambo woman in a unique khaki green outfit.

We love Waje's grown and sexy style . The popular singer is never afraid to try something new and this Wana Sambo outfit was no different. The khaki colour looked perfect next to Waje's dark brown complexion and the the asymmetric flared trousers and cut-out blazer turned an otherwise ordinary pant suit into a design masterpiece.

@wanasambo A post shared by WAJE (@officialwaje) on May 6, 2018 at 1:19am PDT

Waje finished off the look with sparkly high heels and a matching clutch.

Waje's and her outfit barely made it to the awards show as she and BFF Omawumi got caught up in an emergency featuring Maleek Berry and his friend . Sadly, shortly before the show was due to kick off, Maleek's friend had a seizure and as a result, lost a lot of blood.

Maleek took to Twitter to graciously thank Waje and Omawumi for their quick intervention and helping his friend get the medical attention he needed.

Stylish, kind and considerate. These are just a few of the reasons why we love Waje!