Video :  Skales - 'Agolo'

Skales who is popularly known for dropping hits back to back is out with the official music video of his latest song ‘Agolo’.

Directed by Lucas Reid, the video showcases the streets of Ojota in Lagos and highlights the energy of youths and children dishing out street dance moves.

‘Agolo’ is a blend of Yoruba traditional sounds and acoustics that makes it suitable for contemporary and traditional dance steps.

On the release of the song, Skales said “I decided to do something truly African, something dance, something hip, with a tinge of the culturally old school.