Seyi Shay holds listening session for Electric Package

news

Singer, Seyi Shay gathered her friends, industry colleagues, family and the media to a listening session for her forthcoming project, 'Electric Package'.

The session which was held on Wednesday night, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Zen Bar in Victoria Island, Lagos was arranged to give a selected few a first listen to sample opinions, get reviews and share her inspiration behind the EP.

Attendees were treated to an interactive session, hosted by the singer alongside respected producer, TY Mix, where she introduced each song, talked about the recording process and more.

On why she named the project 'Electric Package', the singer acknowledged that her gaffe in the video interview which went viral last year inspired the title as she and her team decided to throw the joke back to the fans.

The EP has six songs outside the intro with a DJ from different places in Africa featured on each track.

From the first song, 'One love ft Dj Spinall' to the last song on the EP, 'D Vibe' featuring rave of the moment,Slimcase and a South- African deejay, Seyi Shay manages to come across as an artiste who has identified her strengths without being afraid to experiment outside the box.

The project gets support from artists within other African countries like King Promise from Ghana who features on the song, 'All I Ever Wanted', a song that borrows lines from Onyeka Onwenu's classic record, 'You And I', which Seyi Shay confirms that she got clearance from the legend and Tanzanian singer Vanessa Mdee alongside Nigeria's DJ Cuppy on 'Love You Scatter'.

Other features include the high-life king, Flavour and Dj Consequence on the lead single, 'Alele' which is set to hit the airwaves this weekend and Kiss Daniel and Dj Neptune on 'Surrender'.

Producers who worked on the project include KrissBeatz, Lush and KillaTunez.

In attendance were industry bigwigs like Beat Fm CEO, Chris Ubosi, OAPs Oreka Godis, Gbemi and Soundcity presenter Sdot, artiste manager Bankuli, Dj Neptune, singer Chidinma and actor Adeolu Adefarasin among others.

The 'Electric Package' EP will be released in the coming weeks.