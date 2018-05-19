Home > Entertainment > Music >

R&B star, Praiz, signs management deal with project fame star, Dapo

Speaking on the latest development, the award-winning R&B talent said he is not leaving X3M Records as his management company is still under X3M.

  Published:
Praiz has signed a management deal with ex-housemate of the Project Fame, Dapo.

The singer whose management company is also under X3M Music, discovered Dapo in the last season of the music reality show, Project Fame, during which he served as a judge.

(Instagram/YemiAlade)

Praiz said, “Dapo is a very talented artiste who I discovered during the last edition of Project Fame where I was a judge. Remember I am a product of reality show as such, I know a good talent when I see one.

“I am still with X3M music. This kind of arrangement is just as Eminem’s Shady Records is under Interscope. This is my label and it's warehoused under X3M Music.

(instagram)

 

"My boss, Steve Babeko has always wanted me to have my imprint and he's very eager to see me grow. He supports my dream to grow from being just an artiste to being a businessman. I am blessed to have someone like that who wants to see you grow regardless,” he said.

Meanwhile, the new kid on the block, Dapo - born Dapo Around Adequate - has released a single, Vibe featuring ‘Monae’.

According to the reports, Dapo has completed work on his upcoming single, ‘Necessary.'

