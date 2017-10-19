Mavin Records' D'Prince is firmly focused on the label

Out of sight is not out of mind for Mavin Records' D'Prince who despite his lack of action in the music scene seems to be in touch with so much at the label.

The singer is working on his sophomore album but the whole push has been like a first for him. The duty of nurturing a new baby has taken his time preventing him from focusing on his career as a musician, he told Punch News in an interview.

"I would not say that I disappeared from the entertainment scene. I have been up and about and besides, I have a baby and I had to travel to set up my house in America.

"I was also recording an album and even though this is my second album, it feels like my first.

"To be frank, I actually needed quiet time to work on my music because a lot has been happening in the industry. Also, scarcity also increases the demand for a commodity."

D'Prince is a pioneer member of the Mavin Records dynasty which boasts of the some of the best music star in Nigeria and even Africa. Being part of a crew that rebranded itself following the disbandment of Mo' Hits seems very important to him and he is not planning any imminent departure.

"I am not leaving Mavin Records for anything because this is what we built from the outset. We evolved from Mo’ Hits to Mavin Records.

"Even though it is my brother’s record label, I cannot act in a nonchalant manner. If you really know me, I am the one that creates the rules here so I cannot break them.

"Anyone that chooses to disobey the rule would face the consequences but I plan on following my pace; I put a lot into consideration before recording my music."

There is no question regarding the quality of this Afro-pop musician despite the fact that his last and only released album "Frenzy" dropped five years ago under Mo' Hits. Too long?

He got some action recently with the release of the official dance video of his 'So nice' jam featuring Wizkid.