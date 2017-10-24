Home > Entertainment > Music >

M.I Abaga :  'Why I recorded 'You rappers should fix up your life,' rapper discusses [Video]

In this interview, M.I goes on to charge upcoming rappers to aspire to be better than him

M.I Abaga has explained why he put out the You rappers should fix up your lives’ record as he reiterates that the South African rappers are ‘killing’ their Nigerian counterparts.

In this interview with Soundcity‘s VJ Adams, he goes on to charge upcoming rappers to aspire to be better than him because him and other veterans have paid their dues to the game and it is their turn to step up.

