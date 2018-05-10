Home > Entertainment > Music >

DMW boss, Davido in a revealing moment opened up that his 'Son of Mercy' EP was wack.

Davido's Son of mercy EP was supposed to see him consolidate on the international front, but singer says the EP was wack
Davido has expressed personal frustrations with his Son of Mercy EP declaring that the project was wack.

In a recent interview with Native Magazine, conversations came up surrounding the reception of the body of work and the singer said, “Nah, the EP was shit. The songs were not picked by me, I wasn’t in the right place.”

It will be recalled that following his deal with Sony Music, the artist had put out the Son of Mercy EP in 2016 which featured a collaboration with American singer, Tinashe.

He continues, “I knew myself. I was like, ‘this is not Davido’. My career has always been on fire at all times, [‘till then] there was never a time that I didn’t have a hit out, and that time I didn’t have a hit.

Davido can look back and be confident he made the right decision coming back to basic after the Sony episode

 

So I called Sony up, and I told them look, you have to let me do what I want to do. That’s what inspired Back to Basics.”

The singer who recently got named the Artist of the year at the Headies 2018 recounted efforts leading to his recent success.

“First, I had to stop making the music that they (SONY) wanted me to make. So I came back to Nigeria to record a couple of songs. That’s when I recorded ‘IF’ with Tekno”, he added.

Davido was to later have a irrepressible year filled with hit records, successful tours and ground breaking feats.

Reflecting on the influence of singer and producer, Tekno in the new direction he had to take following his return, Davido says, “It’s funny, until then, Tekno used to always tell me ‘David I get beat o, I get beat o.’ This life”. He concluded.

If was to become the anthem for 2017, as its release spurned a movement that a year down the line, the success of his follow up singles have been built on the foundation laid by the sound.

