How Davido won artist of the year at Headies 2018

Headies 2018 has crowned Davido as the Artist of the year in the year under its review and his emergence was one of the most predicted on the night.

In a period that has seen the likes of Wizkid fully acclaim international recognition, topping charts and holding concerts on the biggest stages, Simi also delivering a solid body of work that was critically and commercially acclaimed alongside notable feats from the likes of Mr Eazi, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Tekno, Niniola and a lot more.

When the nominees for the Artist of the year was released by the organizers of the awards weeks ago, one name stood out from the lot like a sore thumb and that was Davido.

Without dropping an album in the year under review, the singer released endless hit singles that broke various records, spawned limitless articles, created new catch phrases and conquered charts nationwide.

Davido is a singer who has morphed into a rounded superstar.

Many will claim his rich upbringing set him ahead of others on the scene, but the poor acceptance of his Son of Mercy EP is a reminder that Davido has brought more to the table than just wealth.

2017 saw Davido revert to type, delivering an abundance of memorable collaborations, radio friendly pop-hits, the right amount of controversy to fuel his hype and a social media presence that helped balance his persona.

Davido emerged as the Artist of the Year largely off the back of his first record in 2017, ''If'', even though he also delivered major hit records in Fall and Fia who was also nominated multiple times.

The last time the awards held in 2016, Wizkid went home with the plaque on the back of Ojuelegba and the duo who have enjoyed a rivalry that has become friendly of late are leaving an impression on the music scene that may see them dominant for a while longer.

Before last nights crowing, Davido had already won Song of the year, Video of the year and African artist of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards earlier in the year.

During the course of last year, he also bagged, Best Worldwide Act and Best African Act (MTV EMA), Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for 'If' at the AFRIMMA Awards.

Winner, Hottest Song of the Year (If) and Afropop Male Act of the Year (NEA Awards), Best African Act 2017, (MOBO Awards) where he also became the first African artist to perform during the event.

End of the year statistics for the 10 most googled songs in 2017 also revealed that Davido's 'If', 'Fall' and 'Fia' all made the list, with ''If'' getting a Diamond plaque from the Recording Industry of South Africa for hitting over 200,000 units.

The video for 'If' and 'Fall' have both amassed over 63million views on YouTube, two of the highest reaching numbers within a year of release by any Nigerian artist, which saw RnB legend, R Kelly jumping on the remix of the former.

Backed by this successes, Davido embarked on a very successful 30 Billion tour and has re-created himself through members of his DMW crew like Mayorkun who emerged as the Next rated act on the night.

And just like he ended 2017, Davido has refused on rest on these achievements as he is already leading the contenders list for this years awards with his latest single, Assurance, growing into a monster hit.

Five were nominated, they had all clearly worked hard during the year under review, but there could only be one winner and on the night Davido, who has become a critical darling was deserving of the biggest honour and easily the justifiable Artist of the Year.