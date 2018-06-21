Pulse.ng logo
Bracket Chinelo feat Duncan Mighty

New Music Bracket - 'Chinelo' feat. Duncan Mighty

Listen to new single, 'Chinelo' by the music duo, Bracket featuring Duncan Mighty.

  • Published:
play Bracket features Duncan Mighty on new single, 'Chinelo' (iTunes/Bracket)
Bracket make a return with their new single, 'Chinelo' which features Duncan Mighty.

The music duo of Obumneme Ali a.k.a. "Smash" and Nwachukwu Ozioko a.k.a. "Vast", jointly referred to as Bracket and known for their hit single, Yori Yori have linked up with Port Harcourt's 'First son', Duncan Mighty on their latest song, Chinelo.

Duncan Mighty is the hottest property on the scene as he has been featured in a number of songs following the success of his collaboration with Wizkid on Fake Love.

Chinelo was produced by Emisbeatzz.

