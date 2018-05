news

Starboy Wizkid and Port-Harcourt's first son, Duncan Mighty have released their new single titled, 'Fake Love'.

Wizkid had hinted during a recent interview with Hip TV, that he and Duncan Mighty, who he refers to as a legend were working on couple of songs together and would be released soon.

In keeping with his promise, the first collaborative effort titled, 'Fake Love' was released earlier today.

The song sees the two superstars exchange verses on their definition of fake love.

The joint was produced by Killertunes.