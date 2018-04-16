news

Ade Bantu and his 13-piece music collective band recently held the fourth edition of its Lagos street concert series, spreading the 'Agberos International' movement to inner mainland, Lagos on Sunday, April, 15, 2018.

The location was The Tarmac, at the heart of Ogba in Ikeja, Lagos State, a place popular for having a sizable number of outside tents and relaxation spots especially for Lagosians seeking to start the week free from anxiety.

Also Read: Bantu completes 2 day road trip from Lagos to Mali

Right at the centre, is a stage alongside king-size mounted speakers as the music collective Bantu set up to spread their music to every corner of the city.

Having kicked-off the series at Yaba , crossing through Bariga and Obalende areas, Ogba in Ikeja was the destination this time, a place that holds fond memories for Ade Bantu, leader of the collective. ''It all started for me from here. I lived here, most of my music was written and recorded in Ogba'', he said.

The atmosphere was alive as it welcomed people from different backgrounds coming out to catch a glimpse of happenings in their neighbourhood.

It was an evening of Afropolitan Vibes on the streets, as the band kicked off rolling out hits from their endless catalogue of songs. With songs like 'No Man is an Island', Bantu set the tune for what is to come.

Perhaps, the highlight of the evening was when they provided a platform for local talents to showcase their art to the delight of the crowd who recognized some of the faces. Upcoming talents like TriggaWest, BabTunes, BJT were amongst those who had their five minutes of fame.

The Bantu band later resurfaced and dished out records from their 'Agberos International ' album like 'Lagos Barbie', which recently earned the band a Headies 2018 nomination for 'Best Alternative Song'.

They also rolled out songs like 'Mako bami', 'No more, No vernacular', 'Dem dey lie' and many more, as Ade Bantu says, "We are tired of waiting for promoters, so we decided to be doing a Bantu Owambe involving the host communities. This is more like a Bantu block party and we plan to take it more neighbourhoods in the coming months".

It was an unforgettable experience for the residents of Ogba as the band delivered a night that will forever be etched in their memories.