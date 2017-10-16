5 reasons to attend Rocktoberfest

Home > Entertainment > Music >

The event offers an opportunity to watch various rock bands perform together at the same location.

Rocktoberfest, an annual rock music festival is where you want to be if you are a true enthusiast of the genre.

The event which is in its third year is set to hold on Saturday, October 28, 2017, at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

It has served as a platform for artistes and their fans to explore their passion - factors that should provide you with these reasons to attend.

  1. Listen to your favourite rock bands perform at one venue: What better satisfaction than being soaked up in an atmosphere dominated by the sounds of the guitar and a bunch of screaming rock lovers vibe in unison to the tune of 1 Last Autograph on their 'See ehn' jam? I am not saying they are going to be there but you get to find out when you attend. Be the judge on whether the band and other groups have been able to improve their craft since the previous year.

    Discover new rock artistes: You can have your hopes of more versatility in Naija rock fulfilled as there is an opportunity to find new musicians who are debuting at the festival for the first time, while also just introducing their sounds to prospective fans.

  3. Experience the culture of the genre: Even a neutral will find quite a lot of intrigue in the traditions that defines the idea of rock music. You will get to see its adherents treat you to a unique dressing style with gothic inscriptions and body art. No wonder the genre is regarded as 'devil's music' right?

    Meet other rock heads: Being a rock fan in Nigeria can be very lonely but help is on the way. There is an avenue to network with other followers of the genre which adds to the thrill. Finding acceptance among other rock heads has provided a sense of fanship to most.

ALSO READ: Rock music event to showcase more exciting bands at 2017 edition

  5. Great use of another weekend: It is 11:15 PM. You are on your bed or a couch, you have successfully stayed within Tequila limits, enjoyed great music, caught up with old friends and you are having the general feeling of fulfillment one gets after an awesome outing. And if you went to the event as a neutral, who knows? Rocktoberfest might just have made a rock fan out of you.

