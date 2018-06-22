10 Nigerian love songs you should listen to

news

Nigerian music has come a long way over the years and one strong message that our artistes have positively progressed with their music is that of love.

Love songs provide one of the easiest passage to creating a classic record for artistes across the world, as they usually enjoy radio spins every Valentine's day while they are frequently featured on Wedding playlists all year long.

But as easy as it sounds, scoring a classic love song is a trick that not every musician has been able to unravel, and there is always a need to celebrate those who have delivered us with timeless romantic tunes that have stayed fresh over the years.

From modern pop hits to great oldies, Pulse Music picks out 10 of the best love songs across all genres and in no particular order, just for your playlist.

1. 2face - African Queen (2004)

Off 2face Idibia 's debut solo album, Face 2 Face , African Queen is the song that transformed the singer from just another artist into the MVP of his era.

African Queen is a love song celebrating the beauty of the African woman, becoming an instant hit upon its release in 2004, and has grown into a classic 14 years later .

The song is one of the legacies that Innocent Idibia who is known as the ladies man will leave for a generation of lovers born and unborn.

2. Onyeka Onwenu - You and I (1986)

The 80s was the year of falling in love and off her One Love album, the elegant stallion, Onyeka Onwenu delivered this evergreen song in a mix of Igbo and English Language.

Singing, ''You and I will be as one, cause our love will last forever'', Onyeka Onwenu captures the youthful stage of love and lust with lyrics perfectly suited for making promises of eternity.

3. Tosin Martins - Olomi (2006)

Off his Happy Day album, the single, Olomi became the quintessential anthem at every wedding.

Singing in a mix of Yoruba and English Language, Tosin Martins breathes life into love, with the lyrics strong enough to merge two hearts into a soulful connection of love.

4. Sunny Nneji - Oruka (2007)

Sunny Nneji cemented his place as a music icon with this heartfelt love song that celebrates the joy of marital bliss.

Oruka which means 'Ring' epitomizes the blissful excitement and emotions that comes with walking down the aisle and exchanging vows.

''It's your wedding day, so be happy and rejoice, whatever they say, today you made your choice. this is only where one and one is one''.

5. Wande Coal - Ololufe (2009)

Released as an early single and sneaking its way as a bonus track on his debut album, Mushin2Mohits, Ololufe, which is interpreted as 'My Lover', was sung gorgeously and captures the heart felt cry of a devoted lover.

Wande Coal's voice beautifully communicates his sincere pain as he sings, ''You said this picture, It's about our future, I want you to be my wife, my bride, and I want you to have my child, my life''.

6. Styl Plus - Olufunmi (2006)

A list of love songs will be incomplete without a contribution from Styl Plus crew.

Made up of the trio of Tunde, Zeal and Shiffi, Styl Plus was to Nigeria what Backstreet Boys was to America.

With a glowing number of singles like Call My Name and Runaway, but the song that actually helped warm their way into the heart of Nigerians was Olufunmi.

Olufunmi rightfully earns its place as it is one of the happiest, vibiest and catchiest love tunes of the modern pop era.

7. Timi Dakolo - Iyawo Mi (2014)

Another must have on every wedding playlist, Iyawo Mi by Timi Dakolo is a well written love letter with a soulful melody that captures the thoughts of a love stricken man on the day of tying the knots.

Produced by Cobhams , who absolutely killed the beats and a vivid visuals that features his real wife, Iyawo Mi is a love tune that is standing and will continue to stand the test of time.

8. Plantashun Boiz - Knock Me Off (2000)

Over three albums, the Plantashun Boiz 's discography is full of hits and one masterpiece from their debut album, Body and Soul is Knock Me Off.

Knock Me Off is one of the best R&B contemporary songs as the trio makes an ultimate song on devotion and affection.

9. P Square - No One Like You (2007)

From the third studio album by the duo, Game Over, No One Like You is a simple love song with a well crafted video themed around marriage that helped make it a fan favourite.

The twins capture perfectly the simple pleasures of finding love and marrying that one person that means everything.

10. Seyi Sodimu - Love Me Jeje (1997)

There are a number of people who may not be familiar with the name, Seyi Sodimu but when he released the single Love Me Jeje in the late 90s, he literally shut down the music scene.

Many years later, Love Me Jeje lives on as tender love, heart warming thoughts and a sensual duet makes this one of the most significant Nigerian love songs ever.