The singer with 'The Voice', Timi Dakolo

#ManCrushMonday The singer with 'The Voice', Timi Dakolo

The ladies are crushing on the guy with the distinct voice, Timi Dakolo.

  Published:
Timi Dakolo play

Timi Dakolo

(Instagram/TimiDakolo)
We are starting the week on a very good note with the ladies crushing on the singer with the distinct voice, Timi Dakolo.

Timi Dakolo was born in Ghana on January 20, 1981, to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother. He originally hails from Bayelsa state. After losing his mother at the early age of thirteen, Timi Dakolo moved to Port Harcourt where he stayed with his aunt and grandmother.

Timi's gifted voice was discovered early as he started performing in church. In 2003 he joined the singing group 'Purple Love' as a founding member. They dominated the Port Harcourt club circuit but disbanded in 2005 as all its members had gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt.

Timi Dakolo play

Timi Dakolo

(Instagram/TimiDakolo)

 

The journey to stardom for Timi Dakolo began in 2006 when he auditioned for the 'Idols West Africa.' He went on a steady rise on the reality show even though he lost his grandmother in the course of the competition.

Timi Dakolo The Voice Nigeria play

Timi Dakolo is a coach on The Voice Nigeria

(Instagram/TheVoiceNigeria )

These 5 photos of celebrity dads and their kids are too cute

At the finale of the competition, Timi Dakolo won which was applauded by many because of his distinct voice and ability to sing effortlessly. Since then Timi has gone on to release a number of hit songs and won more hearts through his music.

Timi Dakolo. play

Timi Dakolo.

(Instagram)

 

Some of the hit songs Timi Dakolo has dropped since professionally becoming a singer over a decade ago include 'Iyawo Mi,' 'The Vow,' 'Medicine,' 'Wish Me Well,' and a number of others. Timi Dakolo has had a very successful career with him becoming one of the most featured singers at the Presidential Villa (Aso Rock).

Timi Dakolo looks like he has no trouble in the world play

Timi Dakolo looks like he has no trouble in the world

(Instagram/Timi Dakolo )

 

In 2010, Timi Dakolo got married to his wife, Busola Dakolo and the couple is blessed with three beautiful children. On social media, Timi Dakolo is known to be one of the hilarious celebrities as he always finds how to turn a serious situation into a joke. Timi Dakolo is one of the judges of the music talent show 'The Voice' which he also has other music star like Waje and Yemi Alade as judges too.

Timi Dakolo and his yard people play

Timi Dakolo and his yard people

(Instagram)

 

Ladies, we've been able to reveal to you a number of things about your favourite singer not forgetting we told you he is happily happily married! But you think you've got the nerves to still hit him up, slide into his DM at your own risk!

Author

