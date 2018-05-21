The singer with 'The Voice', Timi Dakolo

news

We are starting the week on a very good note with the ladies crushing on the singer with the distinct voice, Timi Dakolo.

Timi Dakolo was born in Ghana on January 20, 1981, to a Nigerian father and Ghanaian mother. He originally hails from Bayelsa state. After losing his mother at the early age of thirteen, Timi Dakolo moved to Port Harcourt where he stayed with his aunt and grandmother.

Timi's gifted voice was discovered early as he started performing in church. In 2003 he joined the singing group 'Purple Love' as a founding member. They dominated the Port Harcourt club circuit but disbanded in 2005 as all its members had gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt.

The journey to stardom for Timi Dakolo began in 2006 when he auditioned for the 'Idols West Africa.' He went on a steady rise on the reality show even though he lost his grandmother in the course of the competition.

At the finale of the competition, Timi Dakolo won which was applauded by many because of his distinct voice and ability to sing effortlessly. Since then Timi has gone on to release a number of hit songs and won more hearts through his music.

Some of the hit songs Timi Dakolo has dropped since professionally becoming a singer over a decade ago include 'Iyawo Mi,' 'The Vow,' 'Medicine,' 'Wish Me Well,' and a number of others. Timi Dakolo has had a very successful career with him becoming one of the most featured singers at the Presidential Villa (Aso Rock).

In 2010, Timi Dakolo got married to his wife, Busola Dakolo and the couple is blessed with three beautiful children. On social media, Timi Dakolo is known to be one of the hilarious celebrities as he always finds how to turn a serious situation into a joke. Timi Dakolo is one of the judges of the music talent show 'The Voice' which he also has other music star like Waje and Yemi Alade as judges too.

