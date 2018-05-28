2Baba, Ezekwesili, others march against violent killings

news

Nigerian artiste, 2Face Idibia, former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili and human rights lawyer, Chidi Odinkalu joined other Nigerians to march against violent killings across the country.

The peaceful walk was organised by Civil Society Joint Nigeria Crisis Action Committee (JN-CAC) to honour and mourn those who have been killed in recent times in the country.

The organiser had earlier urged Nigerians to dedicate today, Monday, May 28, 2018, as a national day for mourning all those who lost their lives due to violent killings.

Innocent Idibia aka 2Face, while speaking at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, on Monday, encouraged everyone not to keep quiet on the issue of violent killings in the country.

He said: “We must talk about the issue, we must address this issue. We must try to be on the right side of consciousness.”

“Anyhow e be we no go keep quiet, we must talk about it and hold our leaders accountable cos na emergency situation we Dey,” 2Face said.

Prof Chidi Odinkalu, a former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), said the government has neglected the dead.

He said, henceforth, every May 28 would witness a set of activities for remembrance, solidarity and awakening to the challenges confronting the nation.

Last week, Catholics in Nigeria embarked on nationwide protest calling for an end to a spiral of violence attack after two priests and 17 worshippers were buried nearly a month after an attack on their church.

The protest was in response to the directive by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria that all Catholic faithful across the country should embark on a peaceful and prayerful protest, tagged, ‘March for Life’.

According to Amnesty International, 549 deaths were recorded across 14 states, while thousands were displaced in Nigeria in 2017 while Vanguard put the record of deaths at 1,351 as of March 2018 excluding those who died from illness, childbirth, lassa fever, etc.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who recently visited Taraba state - one of the areas - has said that all hands are on deck to tame the monster of violence in the country.